Tyler Baltierra Shares Cryptic Post After Wife’s Miscarriage

Teen Mom 2 star Tyler Baltierra posted a cryptic message via Instagram on December 10, days after his wife, Catelynn, revealed she suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving day this year.

Tyler said the poem was written when things were “heavy.” The MTV star shared a picture of the woods and then posted the poem in the caption.

Every time I look in my mind

I only find nothing but lies

I just want to feel

Something that is real

I don’t care if it’s pain

I just want something

I don’t want to die

I want safe space to cry

Someone please help me

Release all these memories

I don’t seek any pity

I just want someone to hear me

I don’t need any sympathy

I just need someone to hold me

To show me that love can be healing

Sometimes I feel so lonely

I think I need some company

To save me from my thoughts

& hold this broken heart…

before it’s torn apart

Tyler, 28, didn’t reveal what inspired him to pen the message. “I wrote this during a time when life felt very heavy,” he said. “Writing is my safe space, but I’m sharing this in case someone out there can relate. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! YOU ARE LOVED! KEEP GOING!”

The following day, he talked about why it’s important for him o write, saying it’s a way for him to heal: “Life follows a quirky pattern of/ Weaving fate’s fabric/ Maybe it’s not meant to be understood?…/ Just experienced as it happens/ To gain wisdom for future patterns.”

Tyler Wrote a Poem About His Daughter Carly Last Year

Almost a year to the date, Tyler wrote a message about his oldest daughter, Carly. He and Catelynn famously gave her up for adoption on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. Since then, the couple has fought to see their oldest child, though her adoptive parents want Carly to live a private life away from cameras and social media. It’s been something that has been a struggle for the Michigan couple to deal with.

“I wrote this thinking about my daughter & how she’s just growing up so fast,” he tweeted on December 2019. “I wrote this thinking that if anything ever happens to me & daddy isn’t there to remind her how beautiful & strong she is, she can at least read my words & remember how worthy she is to be loved.” The tweet is still pinned to the top of his page.

Don’t ever let a man be the reason you build walls

Don’t ever let a man be the reason you feel small

Don’t ever let a man be the reason not to stand tall

He will try to burn you down with his insecurity-fueled matches

But you’re a woman, like a phoenix with enough power to rise from his ashes & fly past every weakness that he tries to capture

Like an eagle who flys too high,

What lies beneath her doesn’t matter

All that matters is her wings that carry

Her freedom through the sky

You’re worth so much more than wasted time & you’re worth so much more than false love that’s unkind

Now lay your hand on your chest, repeat after me and close your eyes

‘Your worth is never defined by the love from a man

Your worth is defined by the heart that you hold in your hand’

Catelynn Talked About Her Miscarriage Because She Didn’t Want Other Mothers to Feel Alone

Catelynn wrote a lengthy message on December 8 where she talked about suffering from a miscarriage on Thanksgiving.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Catelynn wrote. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone.”

She continued: “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

A premiere date for the new season of Teen Mom OG has not been shared, though the reality stars have been filming with MTV through the coronavirus pandemic.

