Tyler Baltierra Posts Rare Videos of His Daughter

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra posted three videos of his middle daughter, Vaeda, for her third birthday.

“HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY my beautiful, spunky Vaeda beta butt!” Baltierra wrote. “I feel so blessed every time I hear you say “Dada” & I promise I won’t ever take that honor for granted! ❤️😍 #VaedaLuma.”

The first video showed Vaeda being pulled in a wagon while eating Halloween candy. “You’re already getting into your skittles aren’t ya?” Baltierra says. “What are you eating? Num nums? What do ya got?”

The second video was of Vaeda playing in the snow and the third clip showed the toddler eating a snowball with her Alberto sea monster, a plush version of the character from Disney’s “Luca.” She excitedly says “Woo!” when a song begins to play in the car.

Baltierra and his wife, “Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell, have been married since 2015.

They first appeared on “16 & Pregnant” in 2009 when Lowell was pregnant with their first daughter, Carly. The couple decided to relinquish their parental rights because they were afraid they wouldn’t be able to provide Carly with a stable life.

She was adopted by her parents — Brandon and Teresa Davis — who don’t want Carly appearing on “Teen Mom OG.”

Lowell and Baltierra went on to welcome three more daughters together: 7-year-old Nova, Vaeda and 5-month-old Rya Rose.

Fans Accused Baltierra of Posting About Vaeda for Attention

While some “Teen Mom OG” fans on Reddit wrote that Baltierra’s message for his 3-year-old daughter was sweet, others suspected he was using his middle daughter’s birthday as a way to solicit attention online.

“I always find these kind of posts that are worded towards a child that doesn’t have social media weird,” read one popular comment.

“Clout posts. Someone is hungry for serotonin,” another person wrote.

Some fans took issue with Baltierra for always praising his daughters for their beauty.

“I was raised to think that beauty is everything. I now have an almost 3 year old daughter and we tell her daily how smart, funny, kind, and strong she is,” they said. “Of course we tell her she’s cute and pretty, but we never focus on that. Tyler always focuses on his daughters’ looks. It makes me sad for his children.”

Baltierra Penned a Cryptic Post About a ‘Type of Evil’

Before he posted about Vaeda’s birthday, the last thing Baltierra shared on social media was a cryptic quote about “evil.”

He posted a black-and-white picture of himself taking a selfie in a mirror.

“Go ahead/ Try to bury me /I prefer the dirt/ For I am a seed/ I’ll grow back fervently like weeds/ Watch me take over with greens,” part of the poem reads.

“My core is untouchable to your type of evil/ So bring on the storms & let the rain pour/. That weather has always pushed me/ To grow back stronger than I was before,” it finishes.

