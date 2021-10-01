How Tyler & Catelynn Baltierra Owe Almost $900,000 in Taxes

Catelyna and Tyler Baltierra are in hot water.

According to a recent article in The Sun, the “Teen Mom” couple owes nearly $900,000 in taxes. As fans may recall, Tyler and Catelynn received a federal tax lien for $535,010.97 in November 2019, as previously reported by The Sun. Then, they received yet another tax lien for $321,789.06 on December 16, 2019.

An update from the outlet revealed “that the liens remain unpaid today.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Their Clothing Company Shut Down in 2019

According to Radar Online, the couple started a children’s clothing company called Tierra Reign in 2017.

In April 2019, the outlet reported that the company was out of business.

It added, “RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Catelynn and Tyler have failed to file their annual statement two years in a row amid the website being shut down.”

A clerk told Radar that the couple “never updated their annual statements” and “they missed the 2018 and 2019 years.”

Today, the Tierra Reign website is inactive.

They Own a Farm House That Sits on 15 Acres of Land

Today, the couple own a historic farmhouse that rests on 15 acres of land.

Tyler, who flips homes, chronicled his journey renovating the home on Instagram.

In June 2019, Baltierra posted a picture of the farmhouse on Instagram and wrote, “The feeling you get when stepping back to look at a house you restored back into a home is so hard to explain…but what I do know, is that I wouldn’t trade it for anything! Bottom Right: (when it was built) Bottom Left : (when I bought it)”

In October 2020, Tyler made over $100,000 after flipping a home in Butchville, Michigan.

According to a previous Heavy article, “The father-of-three made $101,560 after buying the home for $73,440 in March 2016 and listing it for $169,900 on June 26, 2020… Baltierra wound up with more than his asking price.”

When Tyler spoke on The Awesome Dad Show in March 2020, he shared that the money the couple make from MTV goes towards their children.

“As far as the kids getting compensated for the show, my kids are totally set, they’re totally set up for life… College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing – each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch, he shared.

In August 2021, the couple welcomed a newborn daughter, Rya Rose.

Tyler announced the birth on Instagram, writing, “Being your father is my highest honor…I love you so much Rya Rose!”

The news came on the heels of Catelynn’s announcement that the couple experienced a pregnancy loss in December 2020.

In a statement on Twitter, Catelynn wrote, “I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.” She continued, “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma from this that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.” She continued, “Thank you in advance for your prayers, love and support.”