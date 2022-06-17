VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Say Nova Baltierra Looks Like ‘Tyler’s Twin’

Nova Baltierra is strutting her stuff in her latest TikTok. The seven-year-old danced by the pool in a pink bathing suit, showing off a range of dance moves.

Nova’s mother, Catelynn Baltierra, posted the video and captioned it, “#Novalee.”

In the TikTok comments section, fans weighed in on the striking similarities between Nova and her father, Tyler Baltierra.

One person wrote, “Tyler’s twin!!” Another added, “Wait that’s not Tyler in a 2peice swimsuit?” Someone else weighed in, “she looks just like Tyler.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Comment on the Similarities Between Tyler & Nova

Those who follow the show are well aware this isn’t the first time the pair’s physical similarities have been pointed out.

In early June, according to The Sun, fans posted a throwback photo of Baltierra in a white baseball cap.

According to The Sun, one person wrote on Reddit, “I can really see Nova in Tyler’s young pics.” Another added, “That first one, oh my gosh his daughters are his spitting image.”

Catelyn Baltierra’s NSFW Texts

Catelynn most recently made headlines after participating in a new TikTok trend where she posted pictures of text messages from Tyler.

“Random texts from my husband 😂🤣😂 @tylerbaltierramtv,” she captioned the video.

Catelynn’s video included texts from a few conversations with her husband. Some of the messages read:

Do you feel like taking another ride when you get home? You like everything else long,” with a smirking face emoji. I’m sowwy I have wrong pee pee.

As “Teen Mom” fans are aware, Tyler and Catelynn share three daughters together: Nova, 7, Vaeda, 4, and Rya Rose, 18 months.

In May, news broke that eight “Teen Mom” cast members would be coming together for a new show, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup addex that the show is a “last ‘Hail Mary!’ attempt to save the sinking franchise!”

The show will star Catelynn, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus.

It has been described, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, as such: “The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond this ‘Mom Group’ shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering this next phase of life together.”

The two cast members who will not be returning to the franchise are Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie McKee.

A production source told The Ashley in May, “Kail was asked but she turned the new show down. But she was asked. Mackenzie was not asked. She was basically ghosted by MTV and [her producers] and was never actually told she was not invited to be on the show. They just didn’t respond to her and left her hanging.”

The source continued, “The cast only gets paid for the episodes they’re in. If their voice or image doesn’t appear in the episode, they are not paid, so with each episode only featuring select girls, this will be a real hack in their paycheck, especially to the girls who don’t really show much while filming.”