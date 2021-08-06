Update on Ryan Edwards’ Trial As He’s Sued for Thousands

“Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards’ trial, where he’s being sued for negligence after an August 2018 car accident, has been postponed, The Sun first reported. The trial was originally supposed to take place June 30, 2021, but was postponed to November 9, 2021, according to court documents.

Edwards is being sued by James and Janet Byrne — fellow residents of Tennessee — who were driving a 1997 Nissan pickup truck, when they alleged the ex MTV star “negligently and recklessly” hit them with his 2018 Ford pickup truck, according to court documents cited by The Sun.

“The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne’s head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window,” the complaint alleged, per the outlet.

The lawsuit against Edwards was first filed in July 2019, but has been postponed various times, court records observed by Heavy showed.

James Byrnes is suing Edwards for $290,000 as a result of his “physical impairment and disability, physical pain and suffering, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and medical, rehabilitation and medication expenses,” The Sun said, citing legal documents.

Edwards’ Wife Continues to Defend Him

Even though the Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in April 2021, some fans continue to leave negative comments on their social media posts.

When Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, posted a family picture at the beach, she was met with a slew of responses left by trolls.

“So I can’t post a family because other people don’t like my family? Gtfo. I love this picture. I love what it represents,” Standifer said, according to screenshots shared on Reddit. “I love my husband and I love our children and SHIT FIRE I LOVE THE DAMN GOD TOO.”

“I didn’t post politics or anything controversial. It’s my family. And if you don’t like my family then don’t even worry bout looking at my page,” she added. “I’m tired of not posting things bc I am worried about what people are going to say.”

Some Fans Wondered if Edwards Wasn’t Sober Anymore

There were several things that stuck out to viewers when they saw the family picture. One thing they noticed was that Edwards was wearing long sleeves at the beach and another was that he was holding his dog, Chance, instead of one of his children.

Some people were concerned about Bentley, the 12-year-old son Edwards shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. He was left out of the family photo.

The last time viewers saw Bentley on “Teen Mom OG,” he told his parents he wanted to go to therapy with Edwards so they could work through their issues. Bentley told his mother and stepfather, Taylor McKinney, that he didn’t feel comfortable around his father and stepmother without his partner grandparents around.

Although he was hesitant at first, Edwards agreed to go to therapy because he wanted to get the truth out.

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” Edwards told Standifer on “Teen Mom OG”. ” Hopefully it’ll work out.”

