VIDEO: Vee Rivera Gives Fans an Inside Glimpse at ‘Stunning’ New Home

“Teen Mom 2” star Vee Rivera gave fans an inside look at her new home in a September 29 Instagram reel. According to The Sun, Vee and her husband Jo Rivera bought the 3,911-square-foot Delaware home in 2022 for $650,000. The Sun exclusively reported that the home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

In the September Instagram reel, the MTV star showed fans the layout of the stunning Delaware home, which includes a double-sided fireplace, a screened-in porch, and a basketball court.

Vee noted that the house is going to be remodeled, so fans can expect to see an updated version of the home in the future.

Vee told fans she plans to do a “total remodel” of the kitchen and replace the carpets with new flooring.

Fans React to Vee Rivera’s New Digs

“Teen Mom” fans gushed over Vee’s new home in the comment section.

“Wow! The upgrade is real! Congratulations, beautiful home✨,” one Instagram user commented.

“The house is STUNNING 😍 love the charm can’t wait to see the progress ❤️,” another user wrote.

“So beautiful! I cannot wait to see it when it’s done. Such a beautiful property. Love all the space! And that little bridge is adorable 😍,” a third user added.

“Congratulations! Super excited to see what you guys do with the house🥰,” a fourth user wrote.

Vee’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host Kailyn Lowry also commented on the post, writing, “I cannot wait to see what y’all do with it!”

Vee Rivera on Having More Kids

Vee caught fans’ attention last month after she alluded to the possibility of having more children in an episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama.” Vee currently has one biological child, Vivi, and is a step-parent to Jo and Kailyn’s 12-year-old son Issac.

The September 27 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama” featured Vee’s daughter ,Vivi, who stopped by the podcast studio for a chat. Vivi chatted with the hosts about everything from “Stranger Things” to Disney World.

The episode took a turn when Kail asked Vivi if she minds being the only girl in a family of boys. Vivi is half-siblings with Kail’s son Issac.

Vivi initially seemed fine with being the only girl in the family but moments later, she asked her mom if she could give her a little sister.

“Could you please get a sister for me? Could you adopt a sister?” she asked. “Or you can just get pregnant again.”

“Mommy doesn’t really want to get pregnant again,” Vee responded. The “Teen Mom” star has been open about not wanting more children. In September 2021, Vee shut down pregnancy rumors on Instagram, telling fans, “I don’t want to have another baby, so stop telling me I’m pregnant. It’s not true,” The Sun reported.

But that didn’t stop Vivi. She continued to press her mom about adding a little sister into the mix.

Vee reasoned with her daughter, telling her, “I’ll think about it.”

