‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Family ‘Crossing Fingers’ for Pregnancy Announcement

Vee Rivera is the wife of Jo Rivera, who shares son Isaac with “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry.

Vee welcomed her own daughter, Vivi Rivera, in 2015, at the age of 24.

Together, Vee and Lowry host the podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama. On a recent episode of her other podcast, the Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’ Podcast, Rivera stated that while she “likes getting pregnant,” she doesn’t plan on having any more children.

She explained that when she announced she and Jo were buying a house, her family thought she was actually announcing a pregnancy. “They immediately thought I was pregnant, I was like, can you all get that out of your f**king mind, it’s never gonna happen.”

She added, “Not happening, not interested, not a thing over here.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Pregnancy Rumors Surfaced in 2021

In September 2021, rumors surfaced that Vee was pregnant with her second child, according to The Sun.

She then took to her Instagram Story, per the outlet, to write, “I don’t wanna have another baby.”

She added that followers would DM her insisting she was pregnant when she was not. “I keep getting DMs of people telling me that I’m pregnant, which is news to me. If it doesn’t come out of my mouth, stop listening to stupid click bait articles.”

When Vee later turned to her husband to ask him about the rumors he said, “Listen, I ain’t that good. I got lucky twice.”

Jo & Vee Recently Bought a Home Together

According to The Sun, Vee and Jo recently purchased a $650,000 home in Delaware with a basketball court and pool. The home comes in at 3,911 square feet and is complete with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The outlet reported that the new property had been “added… to their already existing massive $1 million real estate Delaware empire.”

In addition to a “massive kitchen and bar space,” the home has a fireplace and game room with a pool table.

According to The Sun, Jo had previously purchased a three-bedroom home in 2017 for $100,000.

Vee, herself, happens to be a real estate agent.

According to Starcasm, she received her real estate license in 2018 in Delaware. Vee’s Real Estate Facebook page reads, “Vetzabe Torres offers outstanding real estate services through out all of Delaware. Whether you are selling, or buying the home of your dreams Vetzabe will provide the knowledge, hard work, and dedication to help make this process a memorable one.”

She had also accrued a number of positive reviews from former clients, one of whom wrote on Facebook, “Vee is the most caring and hard-working realtor my husband and I have had the pleasure of working with! She was so attentive to our wants and needs for a home, was always extremely responsive when we sent her listings or questions, and had great answers or was always willing to go the extra mile to research and find answers for us. She is the one you want on your side!”

Another added, “Vetzabe Torres is an amazing realtor! man she really works wonders. She will put you in your dream home without a doubt.”