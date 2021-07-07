Vee Rivera Explains Podcast Drama With Kailyn Lowry

Vee Rivera, one of the hosts of “Baby Mamas No Drama,” revealed “there’s a lot going on” with “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry. Rivera — who is married to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera — attempted to assuage worried fans, telling them everything was “fine” and they were going to continue with the show despite their current drama. She didn’t, however, say what led to the assumed rift in their relationship.

The speculation first kicked up after Rivera was absent from the July 6 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama,” the women’s shared podcast.

“I just wanted to hop on here because so many people were DMing me and asking me what happened to me on the podcast and stuff like that,” Rivera said via Instagram story on July 7, as captured by fans on Reddit.

Those who missed hearing Rivera don’t have to wait long for her return. The host is returning next week with a guest of her own, Alessandra Gonzalez. Rivera was vague when responding to the drama between herself and Lowry.

“Me and Kail decided that we’re going do episodes separately so we get our s*** together,” Rivera said. “There’s a lot going on. We’re fine. I’m actually filming with her later or whatever but we’re OK. I just don’t want you guys to worry too much. We just have to work through some things. It’s normal, but the show must go on. So I will be having my own episode next week.”

Rivera is the stepmother to Lowry’s 11-year-old son, Isaac, and the mother to 5-year-old daughter Velisse “Vivi” Rivera.

In addition to being the mother of Isaac, Lowry has three more sons. She shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and has two sons with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez: 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed.

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep for comment but didn’t immediately hear back. In her Instagram story on July 7, Lowry revealed she would be going on vacation to the Dominican Republic for two weeks with her four children the same week Rivera is filling in with Alessandra, a plus-sized self-acceptance Instagram creator.

Rivera Promised They Will Continue With the Podcast

Even though there is some drama going down between the two of them, Rivera wanted to assure everyone they are planning to continue with the podcast once things are worked out.

“We are still here,” Rivera confirmed. “We are still going to podcast.”

“Don’t worry, guys. Everything is fine. I’m still here. Love you guys and I wanted to give you an update,” she added.

Fans Were Suspicious of the Fall out for Different Reasons

While Rivera attempted to “carefully explain” the situation, as some fans on Reddit noted, not everyone was convinced that the drama between them was so simple.

“They are not fine, as much as Vee likes to say they are, and it’s obvious that this is the beginning of the end,” one commenter wrote. “There will be no more podcast come a few months from now. Typical Kail ruining everything for herself. Cancel that b****.”

Others, however, had a different interpretation, claiming that the fight might be a “publicity stunt.”

“Feels contrived,” one person speculated. “They know people will show up for the drama.”

Some were worried about how the tension would affect Isaac. “I’m sure it’s normal to her after dealing with Kail for so long lol,” a fan said. “For Isaac though, all these petty conflicts are probably very stressful. Jo and Kail remind me of a brother and sister relationship…friends and enemies at the same time. Vee’s like their mom.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Was ‘Mind Blown’ When Her Trust Was Broken