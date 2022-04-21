Vee Rivera Seemingly Insults Kailyn Lowry for ‘Tacky’ Move

It seemed like “Baby Mamas No Drama” star Vee Rivera slammed her co-host, Kailyn Lowry, when she said it was “tacky” to announce a pregnancy in conjunction with an ad.

Rumors about Rivera being pregnant swirled after she posted a picture of herself holding a thermometer via Instagram on March 29. She was promoting Natural Cycles, FDA cleared birth control app. All a person has to do is take their temperature to see if they are “fertile (a red day) or not (a green day)!”

Despite being clear about “not wanting any more kids” in the caption, some social media users just assumed Rivera was holding a pregnancy test to announce she was pregnant.

Rivera dispelled the rumors on her new podcast, “Vibin’ & Kinda Thivin.'”

“Everyone thought that I was, you know, announcing a pregnancy,” Rivera told her co-host Alessandra Gonzalez, according to an audio clip shared by “Teen Mom” fan page Wawamelen. “Number one, I would never announce a pregnancy during an ad; that’s so f***ing tacky to me.

“I will never announce a pregnancy during an ad; I just, I will not do that,” she continued. “So moving forward we know this. But it was so crazy to me.”

How Does This Relate to Lowry Being ‘Tacky’?

It was one of Wawamelen’s followers who remembered that Lowry announced her pregnancy with Creed in conjunction with an ad.

Lowry did a paid partnership with Peanut when she said she was expecting her fourth child in an Instagram post on February 4, 2020.

“@Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating,” Lowry wrote in her post. “There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too.”

“It’s always reassuring to know you’re not alone,” she continued. “Whether you’re already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community.”

Lowry Seemingly Dissed Rivera’s Husband

Rivera isn’t the only one possibly throwing shade. Lowry seemed to take a dig at Jo Rivera — her ex-boyfriend and Rivera’s husband — when she talked about her sexual history on an episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

The MTV personalities conducted a joint interview with Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, from the “Guys We F*****” podcast.

“Can you imagine if a woman had to have an orgasm in order to conceive?” Hutchison said.

“That would be amazing, honestly. I had two kids before I had an orgasm,” Lowry responded, referring to 12-year-old Issac and 8-year-old Lincoln.

Isaac is the son she shares with Jo Rivera.

This isn’t the first time there has been tension between Rivera and Lowry. During season 11 of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry considered canceling “Baby Mamas No Drama” after she found out that Rivera secretly hold her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, about her pregnancy with Creed. Worse, Rivera insinuated that the baby Lowry miscarried when she was married to Marroquin might not have been his.

Ultimately, Lowry was able to forgive her friend.

“I still love our friendship, I still want to be there for the kids. I don’t hate you,” Lowry told Rivera on an episode of “Teen Mom 2.”