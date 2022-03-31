‘Teen Mom’ Star Vee Rivera Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

“Teen Mom” star Vee Rivera recently made headlines due to a misunderstanding on Instagram. On March 29, the 30-year-old posted a photo of her holding what looked to be a pregnancy test leading fans to believe she was expecting another child.

However, the object turned out to be a thermometer. Vee set the record straight in the caption, stating that the post was an advertisement for a birth control option called Natural Cycles, not a pregnancy announcement.

“I think as women we can all agree that we never really know how our body is going to react to hormonal birth control & I’ve been really open about not wanting any more kids,” she wrote in the caption. “I recently discovered a really cool natural birth control that I love to ensure that that doesn’t happen…All I have to do is take my temperature first thing in the morning & the algorithm will calculate if I’m fertile (a red day) or not (a green day)! Beyond that, NC also gives me personalized insights into my body and cycle as well.”

The MTV star went on to promote Natural Cycles, an FDA-approved birth control app, writing, “Natural Cycles couldn’t make it any easier, I recommend this to anyone looking for hormone free birth control.”

Fans React to Vee’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans took to the comment section to share their disappointment that the post was not a pregnancy announcement.

“Damn thought it was an announcement lol,” one fan commented, to which Vee replied, “lmao this is QUITE the opposite 😂😂.”

“Wow, I thought this was a pregnancy announcement!!!!!! I almost lost my s***,” another fan wrote.

“Not me thinking it was a pregnancy test at first 😭🤣,” a third user commented.

“Why we all be thinking it’s a pregnancy test?!? I had to hurry up and read. 🔥😂,” a fourth user weighed in.

Another fan joked about the misunderstanding, pointing out that many fans cannot distinguish between a pregnancy test and a thermometer, writing, “The number of people who can’t tell the difference between a thermometer and a pregnancy test is wild 😂.”

Vee Posts Tribute to Her Daughter on Instagram

On March 31, Vee shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, Vivi, on Instagram.

The post included several videos of Vee and her daughter playing with Snapchat filters and spending quality time together.

“Sometimes I still can’t believe I have a little carbon copy of me running around,” Vee wrote in the caption. “My little person! 🥹 I couldn’t help but go down memory lane with this audio, It’s so cute.”

Fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on the video.

“So beautiful! I love watching you guys grow❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Love it…… So Beautiful, God bless 🙏🙏❤️❤️,” another fan commented.

Vee welcomed Vivi in October 2015 with her husband Jo Rivera, who was previously involved with “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.