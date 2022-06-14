Photo: Vee Rivera’s Daughter Vivi Graduates From Elementary School

Congratulations are in order for Vee Rivera’s daughter Vivi who recently graduated from elementary school.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” host shared the news with fans in a June 13 Instagram post. Vee posted two photos of Vivi posing in front of their home next to a massive lawn sign that read, “Congrats Vivi.”

“My baby girl graduates kindergarten today,” Vee wrote in the caption. “The most amazing feeling in the world has to be seeing your child learn and experience new amazing things.”

The MTV star then proceeded to list her daughter’s accomplishments from the past year.

“Your amazing teachers taught you how to READ this year! 📚,” she wrote. “You learned how to tie your shoes! 👟You took on responsibility in the house! 🏡 (making your bed & feeding your dogs) You leveled 🆙 in gymnastics! 🤸🏻‍♀️ You lost your first tooth! 🦷 You learned how to SWIM! 🏊🏼‍♀️You rocked tennis! 🎾 You decided to do travel CHEER!🎉 (our newest upcoming journey).”

Vee also gushed about how proud she is of Vivi.

“Your beauty, your kindness, how freaking happy you make me & how extremely proud I am of the little lady you are turning out to be,” she wrote.

She ended the post with a Dr.Seuss quote, writing, “You’re off to great places! Today is YOUR day! Your mountain is waiting, so… get on your way!”

Vee Rivera’s Followers React to Vivi’s Graduation Photos

Vee’s followers fled to the comment section to congratulate Vivi on graduating.

“Ahhh such an exciting dayyy! Congrats Vivi! 💖👑,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Congratulations! Best wishes for a BRIGHT future!! 📚🎓,” another user added.

“Congratulations yay so happy for her and your family she’s adorable,” a third follower added.

“Our girl! Look at her go 😍 congrats!!! 💕🎉🎊,” a fourth user chimed in.

Vee’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host Kailyn Lowry also commented on the post, writing, “So precious!!! 1st grade here she comes!!!”

Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Her Relationship With Vee Rivera

On season 11 of “Teen Mom 2,” Vee and Kailyn Lowry’s friendship hit a rough patch after it was revealed Vee leaked Kail’s pregnancy four years ago.

Kail told co-star Leah Messer that Vee not only exposed her pregnancy, but she also suggested that Kail cheated on her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

On an episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Kail spoke candidly about the situation calling Vee’s statements “unforgivable.”

Despite the drama, the two “Baby Mamas” were able to sort through their issues.

According to Monsters & Critics, Kail addressed the conflict in an April 2022 Instagram Q&A.

Kail responded to a fan who asked, “How did you get past the Vee situation.”

“We have all done things we aren’t proud of,” Kail wrote. We have all been in bad spots in our lives & projected. I know I have.”

She continued, “If I didn’t/couldn’t forgive & move forward, I would be a hypocrite for wanting people to do the same for me at times in my life.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

