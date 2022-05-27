Vee Rivera Shows off ‘Incredible’ Backyard Makeover

The wait is over! “Teen Mom 2” star Vee Rivera finally finished renovating her home patio, transforming the space from drab to fab.

The MTV star shared a compilation video documenting the makeover process on Instagram. The footage showed Vee shopping for patio furniture, painting the deck, and planting a small garden with her mother-in-law. She also included before and after photos of the deck showing fans the stunning transformation.

“✨DECK MAKEOVER!!!! 🎉✨. For everyone that’s been following my deck journey on my stories, it’s finally done! Stained, cleaned & decorated!🪴,” Vee wrote in the caption.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host expressed her satisfaction with the finished product, telling fans, “I just feel like I’m on vacation right outside 🌴.”

Vee also included a detailed list of all the changes she made in the post’s caption, giving fans inspiration for their home renovation projects.

She wrote,

“🌿 I used [Behr paint] stain & sealer in the color “coffee” ☕️

🌿 egg chair I got on sale at [Walmart]

🌿 plants, vases & pillows are from [Hobby Lobby]

🌿 rug from [Big Lots]

🌿 outfoor furniture we got a long time ago from [home depot]

🌿 plants from [home depot].”

She ended the post by asking fans to share their opinion on the new deck, writing, “I’m so happy, I love when a good vision comes to life! Let me know what you think!”

Fans Share Their Thoughts on the Patio Makeover

Vee’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the new and improved patio.

“I loveeeee it!! 😍😍😍 I love the darker [wood] too! It looks very comfortable ✨,” one Instagram user wrote.

“It looks so f***ing good,” another user wrote. “And just in time for Memorial Day weekend! 🔥 You rocked it Vee!”

“Love it,” a third user added. “Currently getting our deck redone and this is all inspo!!”

“Looks incredible,” a fourth user wrote. “Can I invite myself over to come have a drink and chill?”

Vee Rivera Posts New Photo of Daughter Vivi

On May 23, Vee shared a photo of her and her daughter Vivi hanging out by the pool wearing animal print swimsuits on Instagram.

“My favorite kind of Sunday 💗👙,” she wrote in the caption. “We both have our animal print on today! 👯‍♀️”

Vee’s followers couldn’t get over the resemblance between Vee and Vivi and took to the comment section to share their thought’s on the MTV star’s mini-me.

“She really is a mini vee😍🥺,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She looks so much like you 😍,” another user commented.

“Such a beautiful mom and her mini💕,” a third user added.

“She is growing up so fast,” a fourth user added. “Beautiful just like her momma.”

Some fans thought Vivi looked more like her dad’s side of the family in the photo.

“Jo’s twin ❤️,” one user wrote.

“She looks EXACTLY like Jo’s mom! Beautiful ❤️,” another fan commented.

