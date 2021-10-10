VIDEO: Amber Portwood Accused of Drug Use

“Teen Mom OG” fans accused MTV star Amber Portwood of using drugs. Some people said she was “slurring” her words and having a hard time keeping her eyes open on the October 5, 2021 episode season 9.

The original poster on Reddit wondered if something else could be causing Portwood’s symptoms. “Maybe she has an illness causing chronic fatigue /s. The slurring, the eyes struggling to stay open, her voice drifting off,” they wrote.

Not everyone was convinced.

“She’s not sober,” one fan stated. “I wonder if she gets drug tested to see her youngest? She’s either abusing meds prescribed to her, I’m guessing she has both uppers and downers if she does, and if she doesn’t, she’s on some form of opiates. You can clearly see she isn’t sober, and how she’s acting with Leah is a huge sign as well.”

“Oh no baby that’s drugs lol,” another viewer agreed. “I don’t know how these producers can do it. How are we just gonna show up week after week and sit on her musty ass couch and act like everything is all good?! I just couldn’t -insert TikTok sound no, immediately no, I’ve seen what I need to see.”

Some people came to Portwood’s defense, saying it might be the medication she takes for her bipolar disorder that makes her seem dazed. “Bipolar meds are intense and will definitely do that to her. They are all very sedating!” they said.

Portwood, 31, has been having a hard time connecting with her daughter, 12-year-old Leah Shirley. The preteen cut off contact with her mother for months after she publicly slammed her stepmother, Kristina Anderson, calling her a “homewrecker” and a “whore” on Instagram live. Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley pushed Leah to give her biological mother another chance. Although Leah wasn’t ready to forgive Portwood, Shirley and Anderson invited Portwood over to make amends.

Portwood Said Her Reunion With Leah Was ‘Awkward’

After months of not speaking, Portwood and Leah saw each other again. During the October 5, 2021 episode, Portwood said she would continue to tell her daughter she loved her, even if Leah rolled her eyes and walked away.

“I’ve been waiting for this. This is what I wanted,” Portwood said during a sitdown with a “Teen Mom OG” producer. “I can’t wait to see Leah. I don’t care if she looks at me and rolls her eyes and goes upstairs. I don’t give a f***. As long as I see her and say, ‘I love you, bye.’ We’re still moving somewhere. She’s not going to hate me forever.”

When the reunion did occur at Shirley and Anderson’s house, Portwood said the meeting was uncomfortable.

“I really felt kind of fine. I think with Leah, it was a little awkward for her with me being there. But I think with time, it will be a little better,” Portwood explained during a FaceTime call to her mother, Tonya Portwood. “I just try to explain to her I’ve been there before, but today my mom is my best friend. You can hate me right now. That’s okay. I understand.”

Portwood Said She’s ‘Been’ With Women

In a preview for an upcoming episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Portwood appeared to tell her mother she was bisexual.

“I have been bisexual,” she said in the sneak peek. “I was going to go to the grave with this.”

It wasn’t the first time Portwood has alluded to her sexuality. In a “Teen Mom” Special in 2014, noted by The Sun, Portwood opened up about her time in prison. She said the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” which depicts lesbian relationships, is “so true.”

