Fans Gush Over Leah Messer’s Daughter’s Style: ‘Little Fashionista’

“Little fashionista!” Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah caught fans’ attention on Tuesday, January 24 after Messer shared a video of her daughter modeling a few H&M looks on Instagram.

“Just 4 fun, fashion show. 🤍,” Messer captioned the post.

In the video, Aleeah modeled two casual looks. For the first look, Aleeah wore a Nirvana t-shirt paired with beige pants, grey-and-white sneakers, a bucket hat, an off-white jacket, and a beige handbag. For the second look, Aleah went with darker colors. She wore a black graphic t-shirt, grey pants, and red-and-white sneakers.

Fans gushed over Aleeah’s laid-back style in the comment section.

“Little fashionista🔥🔥,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love her style. 🔥🔥🔥,” another user wrote.

“I am so here for her style evolution,” a third user added. “She is beautiful and looks so much like you.”

“The first outfit makes me think of Billie Eilish,” a fourth user pointed out.

“Are we supposed to be jealous of a [teen’s] style ? Cause I am 😂,” a fifth user joked.

Did Leah Sign an NDA After Her Split from Jaylan

Messer made headlines in October 2022 when she announced she had split from fiance Jaylan Mobley in an Instagram post.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” Messer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, Heavy previously reported.

After the split, rumors that Mobley was unfaithful during the relationship surfaced online.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an inside source told The U.S Sun in October 2022.

The following month a source confirmed the cheating rumors in an article published by “The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.” The source also claimed that Mobley asked Messer to sign an NDA to prevent her from revealing details about the split.

“Jaylan does not want the full story getting out there,” the source told the blog. “He did everything he could to keep Leah from going public with the story.”

The source continued, “She filmed a few times about the breakup, once with a friend and once with Jaylan, but the only thing Leah was allowed to say on-camera was that she signed an NDA and couldn’t really discuss it.”

During the December 2022 “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion Messer said she signed “a legal document” after the split.

“Legally, I cannot share” she said when she was asked about the breakup during the reunion, E! News reported.

Fans React to ‘Stunning’ Photo of Leah

Messer had fans saying “flawless” after she shared a photo of her rocking a red dress on Instagram in January 2023.

“About last night ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to the comment to share their thoughts on Messer’s look.

“Leah is so fine,” one Instagram user wrote.

“STUNNNNNING ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan commented.

“Literally flawless ❤️,” a third user added.

“You look so pretty!🥰😍🥰,” a fourth user chimed in. “Love the red dress on you❤️.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Coach B Reveals ‘Shocking’ Update on Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards’ Relationship