VIDEO: Farrah Abraham Accused of Being ‘Inappropriate’ with Sophia

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham was accused of being “inappropriate” with her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia. The MTV star dressed as Lola from “Space Jam” for Halloween and Abraham revealed that her preteen was an “E girl.” According to a 2019 article by Vox, an “E-girl” is someone who is “hot and online.”

Abraham shared two videos to TikTok that showed Sophia in a full face of makeup and with two red streaks along each side of her face. To complete her “E-girl” outfit, Sophia donned a white long-sleeved shirt, black vest, black skirt and fishnet stockings with chunky boots.

The mother duo got dressed up for Experiential Supply Co. and C3 Celebrate Haunt’OWeen Los Angeles’s VIP Preview Night on September 30.

“It’s hair time!” Abraham said at the beginning of her TikTok video. “The bunny butt is so crazy,” she said with a giggle, aiming the camera at her backside.

We got some E-girl spins, do a little spin,” she told Sophia, who twirled for the camera. “The whole look, it looks fabulous,” Abraham told the 12-year-old.

“Alright. We got my E-girl and I’m Lola Bunny and we’re checking out Haunt’OWeen!” Abraham announced. She showed them on the merry go-’round and playing some carnival games.

Fans Blasted Abraham Over the Halloween Costumes

Some fans were worried after they watched Abraham’s TikTok and Instagram videos, accusing Abraham of potentially using her daughter to record her OnlyFans posts.

“Yikes. I’m gonna guess that Sophia is filming some of Farrah’s OnlyFans content,” one person wrote on Reddit. “The second tweet shows her set of OF photos that were produced at the same time and place as the photos in the first tweet. Sadly the first set of photos isn’t any more appropriate.”

“The way she normalizes sexual content in Sophia’s head is dangerous and can be considered grooming, I have no idea why she still has this child’s custody I’ve seen good parents lose custody for way less,” another person argued. “She isolated this girl from everything else and keeps exposing her to sex work, not coming for sex workers here but obviously this is extremely inappropriate.”

Some fans, however, came to Abraham’s defense.

“Has no one ever heard of a tripod with a timer? I mean downvote me all you want, but you can’t say that’s proof Sophia recorded anything,” they said. “She could have very easily taken photos with her the same day in the same clothes and then used a tripod-like most cam girls do to take her own content later.

Abraham Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Abraham left “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 and was briefly replaced by Bristol Palin, but the infamous mother-of-one is returning to her roots.

People confirmed Abraham was caught filming for the “Teen Mom” spinoff, while The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported fights broke out over Abraham’s inclusion.

“This entire spin-off is a complete clusterf***,” an insider told The Ashley. “Everyone is mad, everything is super-unorganized and some of the cast feels really betrayed over them bringing Farrah in. They were worried Jenelle was coming too. This is turning into a disaster.”

Abraham’s ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, seemed to blast his ex for coming back to MTV.

“Reminder: always be humble,” Saran tweeted on September 25, 2021. “One year you could be doing back-to-back reality shows, the next year back to back donkey shows. Things can change fast. Happy Saturday!”

Since other fathers from the “Teen Mom” franchise are participating in the spinoff — according to The Ashley — some viewers hoped Saran would be included too. “Omg please bring Simon back for the retreat. If they’re filming in San Diego and he still lives in the area 👀,” they said.

