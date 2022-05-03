VIDEO: Gary Shirley Releases Teaser for New Cooking Show

“Teen Mom OG” star Gary Shirley is giving his fans what they want: a cooking show. The father-of-two released a trailer on YouTube for his new culinary endeavor, which featured him making lemonade, cutting strawberries, cooking bacon and more.

It has taken Shirley more than a year to get the show ready.

“OKAY, I know a lot of people have asked for some cooking video’s & recipes to go along with. We started this project over a year ago, but now to a point where I wanted to share with you all,” he wrote on Facebook. “A very Special thanks to @brian_hedger for all your hard work & to my family.”

“(This is Just for fun, “I’m not a professional, just 4 entertainment, if not for you for me! Lmbo)

There’s a link on my Instagram. You can also copy and paste this YouTube blah blah gibberish below!

“Also for my Facebook friends there is a link in my public page as well, or copy and paste this below as stated up above,” he continued. “Thanks for all the support please enjoy.”

The Indiana native added a modest description to his teaser on YouTube. “This has been in the works for a while and your request have not fallen on deaf ears. Come join me along with my family in my passion for cooking,” he wrote. “This is to be fun and very laid back. In no way am I a professional cook.”

The MTV personality didn’t reveal when the show was going to debut officially.

Shirley is the father of two girls. He shares a 13-year-old, Leah, with ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood and a 6-year-old daughter, Emilee, with his wife, Kristina Anderson.

Anderson Supported Her Husband on Social Media

Anderson was also pleased to announce that her husband’s cooking series was ready to debut.

“The wait is FINALLY over. Those who know @itsgarytime will know he LOVES to cook and bake,” she wrote. “Follow along as he shares some of his favorites.”

She also thanked their videographer, Brian Hedger. “Special THANK YOU to @brian_hedger for spending countless hours on recording, editing, and getting these videos ready to share. Don’t forget to like, share and subscribe on YouTube for more,” she wrote.

Shirley experienced a minor setback in March 2022 when he had to get surgery — bilateral endoscopic carpal tunnel — on both of his hands.

“Big things happening, definitely not excited,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I absolutely hate going under anesthesia! One of my biggest fears besides accidentally drinking rotten milk.”

Fans Were Excited for Shirley’s New Project

Not only does Shirley have the support of his family and friends, but his fans are also looking forward to watching him create delicious meals.

“I am totally excited for this. It’s only 1 45-second teaser video, but man some of that food looks good,” an original poster wrote on Reddit. “I live about an hour away from them, actually driven past their roadside veggie stand, and I would go if they opened up a small roadside restaurant.”

“I think this is cute. & it looks like fun for the whole family,” another social media user said on Reddit.

“Looks a HELL of a lot better than David’s swamp cuisine,” penned a fan, who took a dig at Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason.