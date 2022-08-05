VIDEO: Tyler & Catelynn Baltierra’s Baby’s First Crawl

Too cute! Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s youngest daughter, Rya Rose, reached an exciting milestone this week.

On August 3, Catelynn took to Instagram to share with fans that baby Rya is now crawling. The 30-year-old shared two videos on Instagram, documenting Rya’s first crawl.

“We officially have a crawler 😩,” Catelynn wrote in the caption. “(I stopped filming to get that out of her hand 😂) let the fun begin 😢😢.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Rya’s First Crawl

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on the “adorable” video.

“Kids at every age and stage!!! Gotta love that,” one follower commented. “You’re the best Mom they could have. I loved seeing her cute little baby feet! Thanks for posting.”

“Adorable she’s growing so fast,” another fan wrote.

“Way to go Rya!” a third Instagram user commented.

“She is just the cutest😍,” a fourth user added.

“Now your job begins,” a fifth user wrote.

Catelynn Opens Up About Rya’s RSV Diagnosis

In the fall of 2021, Catelynn opened up about Rya’s health journey after being diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

According to the CDC, RSV is a “common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.” But the condition can be more series in infants and older adults.

Catelynn spoke to Celebuzz about her daughter’s condition, revealing that the diagnosis has caused her a lot of anxiety.

“This has been an extremely hard week for me and I always want to be open with my fans about what’s going on in our lives, our children’s lives, and with my mental health as this is a topic I’ve always been open about,” she told Celebuzz. “I’ve really been struggling with my panic disorder this week and it’s not easy. On top of that, Rya got diagnosed with RSV.”

“RSV is a respiratory virus and, as you could imagine, with covid running rampant through the country our heads immediately went there,” she continued. “Luckily, it was just RSV and we know she will get better, but watching her have trouble breathing and coughing is not an easy thing to endure as a parent.”

Catelynn also spoke out about Rya’s diagnosis on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her daughter and thanking fans for their continued support.

“Rya’s condition has been absolutely devastating and [heartbreaking],” she wrote in the caption. “We are continuing to hope she heals completely. Thank you for your prayers. Please keep them coming. We appreciate your support during this tough time. 💔🙏”

The “Teen Mom” star gave an update on her daughter’s condition in December 2021, telling Celebuzz that Rya is doing much better.

“Rya is doing much better we are now only doing breathing treatments at night time,” she told the publication. “I’m doing well and my panic has [gone] away finally but I’m still doing therapy! And Rya has RSV but is getting better everyday!”

