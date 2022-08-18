WATCH: Cole DeBoer & Stepdaughter Aubree Share Adorable Bonding Moment

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska DeBoer initially rose to reality television fame during her pregnancy with her oldest daughter, Aubree, when she appeared on “16 & Pregnant.” In the years since then, Chelsea married Cole DeBoer and they added three more children to her family. Given how young Aubree was when Cole entered her life, it’s understandable the two have grown quite close to one another. In a recent TikTok video he posted, it seemed clear they share some similar senses of humor too.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Duo Embraced a Popular TikTok Trend

On August 17, Cole shared a new video on his TikTok page. In his caption he signaled this was just “Nighttime goofin’,” and he added a string of hashtags including ones for both father and daughter. What followed was a fun series of moves Cole and Aubree did in sync to the sound he used. They played “dead,” shared goofy looks, “ran” across the living room, and packed a few other moves into the short 8-second clip, and they nailed it.

In just 14 hours, the TikTok video had more than 1.4 million views and 126,000 likes. He had comments shut off for the video, although it seemed clear “Teen Mom” fans loved the bit they did. The video was shared in the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” sub on Reddit, and a string of commenters embraced the fun clip.

When one person wondered why Cole turned off the comments, another replied, “Probably because Aubree is in it. People have said some really gross stuff about her since she’s developing during puberty.” Indeed, as many fans know, Aubree has been subjected to social media comments in the past that were harsh enough Chelsea lashed out.

“Teen Mom 2” Fans Love Aubree Has Cole in Her Life

Other “Teen Mom” fans expressed their love for the pair and the fun social media post.

“It looks like they’re having fun!” commented a fan.

“I love that they do these together – they honestly seem like a fun little family and I’m always here for it!” another shared.

“This TikTok is honestly really funny,” noted someone else.

Some “Teen Mom” fans mentioned Aubree’s hair, which showed the new color and style she debuted earlier in the week. Another fan declared Aubree is “all chelsea omg.”

“I say it every time a tik tok is posted, but I’m so happy Aubree has Cole to do silly stuff with,” detailed a different Redditor. That same commenter added they imagined Aubree’s biological father, Adam Lind, would be far less interested in participating in these kinds of videos.

“Yeah, I’m so glad she [got] a decent father figure in the end,” concurred another “Teen Mom” fan.

Cole has been open in the past that he would love to officially adopt Aubree, if her biological father would agree to it. He first met the preteen when she was just 5 years old, and some time ago Chelsea formally submitted paperwork to change her name to Aubree Lind-DeBoer. They may not legally be father-and-daughter at this point, but their dynamic signals they are very close and have a lot of fun together.