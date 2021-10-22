WATCH: Jenelle Evans Compared to ‘Matilda’ Movie Villain

Jenelle Evans’ fans are comparing her appearance in a recent TikTok video to Miss Trunchbull from the movie “Matilda.”

In the video, the former reality star is dancing while wearing a brown shirt, black sweatpants, and her hair wrapped on top of her head in a bun. On TikTok, one fan wrote, “Your bun, outfit, and wrist band instantly reminds me of miss trunchbull from Matilda. But maybe that’s every bun I see.”

Evans replied, “Fml lol.”

Other fans chimed in on the thread, writing things like, “agreed I was about to say it lol” and “and the shirt.”

Reddit users were not as forgiving in their comments.

One person wrote on a Reddit thread comparing Evans to the movie villain, “Well, they both enjoy gaslighting children.”

Others simply exclaimed, “OMG! YES!”

A number of comments, however, referenced the “deer video” that Evans’ husband, David Eason, uploaded to his TikTok.

@easondavid How to track a deer and more with @maryssa.eason and me! ♬ original sound – David Eason

On October 18, 2021, Eason posted a video to TikTok that showed him and his daughter, Maryssa, tracking down a dead deer. At one point in the video, Eason can be seen squeezing milk out of the dead animal’s nipples, and at another point, he feeds its liver to his dog.

Fans were repulsed by the video– one person wrote, “Holy shit. Why the f*** is he proud of this? He killed a mother that was nursing her babies. F*** Jenelle for being with this guy. And tracking the deer as it dies. Anybody else would feel sympathy for killing a mother that had young, young enough that she was still producing milk. But this c***? Flicks and plays with her nipples. I’ve never disliked someone as much as him.”

Another added, “He has no respect for life. You would think someone would feel remorseful having found out they killed a baby deers mother. Instead the guy’s playing with the body and shows us the deer’s nipples. Sexually harassing a dead deer. Wow jenelle found herself a real gem /s.”

Fans Slam Evans on Social Media

Over the past few weeks, a number of social media users have ridiculed Evans’ social media channels– some have even called her out for drinking too much.

In early October 2021, Eason posted a video of Evans and fans accused the former “Teen Mom” star of being drunk. One person on Reddit commented, “The real question is why the hell did David think this was okay to post? It’s like they’re asking to be roasted at this point.”

Evans, however, claims she does not peruse Reddit. In September 2021, Evans posted an Instagram story with the question, “How often do you browse Reddit?” She replied, “I def don’t. Everyone hates me on there so I deleted the app 2 years ago.”

Ironically, fans on Reddit doubted the validity of the statement.

A user replied, “why does she keep acting like using the app is the only way to visit reddit? shes so dumb.”

Another added, “Jenelle making sure her lying game is on point this morning.”