Will Kailyn Lowry Be on ‘Teen Mom 2’ Tonight?

For months now, fans have expressed concern that Kailyn Lowry will not appear in the new season of “Teen Mom 2.” Why? Because she recently revealed on her podcast that she skipped six months of filming for the show.

On a February 2022 episode of the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Lowry said it was “like pulling teeth” getting her sons to agree to film “Teen Mom 2.”

She added that she is worried about how she will come off onscreen and “what other people will take away” from her story. “I took only a six-month hiatus and I was like, ‘I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I’m openly sharing things on camera,” she told listeners.

But will she be part of tonight’s premiere? Is Lowry going to be on “Teen Mom 2” at all?

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Will Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2′ on March 8

Lowry will appear on the March 8, 2022, season premiere of “Teen Mom 2,” and will introduce viewers to her new home, which she has concurrently been doing on social media.

In an Instagram story from March 4, 2022, the reality star filmed her large sectional couch and playroom, proving that the new abode is coming together.

“I absolutely love it,” Lowry told her social media followers while walking through the home.

According to The Sun, she paid $800,000 for the Delaware home, which has yet to be fully completed.

Despite the fact that she might be a fan of the final product, the road to moving in hasn’t been easy. Speaking on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Lowry told co-host Vee Rivera, “I thought I was really gonna love like the house stuff, so I was kind of living like vicariously through you guys like doing real estate and like flipping and stuff. I hate it.”

She continued, “I love HGTV and I love watching people do it online and stuff so I thought because of that interest that I was gonna like doing it myself but I hate it.”

Lowry’s Relationship With Her Baby Daddies

The premiere episode will also feature a discussion of Lowry’s relationship with ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares a son, Lincoln.

Marroquin and Lowry met back in 2011, and while it may seem like the two have made their friendship and co-parenting relationship work over the years, recent headlines suggest that isn’t the case anymore.

Speaking on an episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry said that she will “never be friends” with Marroquin again.

“I’m never going to be his friend again,” Kailyn said. “No, I’m really not.”

She continued, “I’m going to therapy to specifically not be friends with him. Like, that’s what I’m working on right now.”

Most recently, Lowry posted a screenshot from her ex which was obtained by a Reddit user.

The Reddit thread, titled, “Psycho Kail starting drama once again,” featured an alleged text from Marroquin that read: “Don’t ever ask my sister to be on your podcast respect that at least for once in your life. We will be strictly Lincoln. You live your life without my family. Period. You’re so disrespectful.”

Based on the text message, it appears Lowry and Marroquin may be on the rocks once again.