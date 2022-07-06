VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

“Teen Mom” star Malorie Beaver is having a boy! According to The Sun, the 22-year-old revealed the news in a July 4 Instagram story. She posted a series of videos showing a pink and blue fireworks display. The final firework display showed a massive blue explosion revealing she is expecting a baby boy.

The “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star is already a mother to a three-year-old daughter Emerson, whom she shared with her ex-boyfriend Lane Fernandez before his passing.

Beaver’s mother, Stephanie Polo, also shared a video of the display on Instagram. In the clip posted by Polo, Beaver and her clan can be heard celebrating the news.

Fans Congratulate Malorie Beaver

“Teen Mom” fans commented on Polo’s video to congratulate Beaver on her pregnancy.

“👏💙👏💙 Boys are so much fun!! Congratulations [Malorie],” one Instagram user wrote.

“Congratulations Mal and to all your family. A boy is wonderful news,” another user wrote.

“A baby boy, how exciting,” a third user added.

Malorie Beaver’s Ex Lane Fernandez Passed Away Unexpectedly

According to People Magazine, Fernandez, 28, passed away last month, just three weeks after welcoming a son with his wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez.

His wife shared the news of her husband’s passing on Facebook, writing, “I’m so lost without you babe…I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you,” People reported.

She continued, “Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband…You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend… I miss you more than anything baby.”

Fernandez’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Rachel Beaver Opens up About Breakup

Malorie Beaver’s sister, Rachel Beaver, spoke to Pop Culture in July 2022 about her recent break-up with her boyfriend, Noah.

The “Young and Pregnant” star told the outlet that she and Noah ended things for good “a couple months” ago.

“He’s not a bad guy though. I do want to say that,” she said. “Things just didn’t work out. We just literally weren’t meant for each other. There was absolutely no communication, and that was the biggest thing.”

Beaver admitted that she “always put on a happy face” during the relationship, even when the situation started to go downhill.

“I acted like I was so happy, he was so good for me, this and that. I just hyped him up the whole time,” she told the outlet.

“I was like cheated on,” she continued. “There [were] just so many things going on behind closed doors that I very much … I shouldn’t have hid that, and now that I know that the season’s going to come out, it’s going to look like I was so happy, and how do I explain to everybody, ‘Oh no, he really…’ I don’t know.”

According to Pop Culture, the reality TV star is not looking to dive back into a relationship anytime soon.

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Briana DeJesus’s Daughter Stella Celebrates Turning Five