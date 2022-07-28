‘Teen Mom’ Star Rushed to Hospital

According to The Sun, a teaser trailer for the upcoming “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” episode showed Madisen Beith being rushed to the hospital.

The MTV star is currently pregnant with her second child. She broke the news in a previous trailer promoting season four of the show.

In the most recent trailer, Madisen is reportedly seen crying and expressing concern for her unborn baby, The Sun reported.

“I don’t know if I’m miscarrying, but I’m freaking the f*** out,” she says in the clip, according to The Sun.

The cameras then cut to footage of an ambulance arriving at the hospital. It is unclear what happened once Madisen arrived at the hospital, so fans will have to tune in to Tuesday’s episode of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” for all the details.

Madisen Beith Is Pregnant

Madisen’s pregnancy was revealed via a teaser trailer for the current season of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.”

The official “Teen Mom” Instagram account shared the clip alongside a caption that read, “After feeling under the weather for the past week, Madisen decides to take a pregnancy test…”

In the video, Madisen held two positive pregnancy tests up to the camera. She then called out to her boyfriend in the other room, stating, “Christian! I’m pregnant.”

The couple already share one child together, a daughter named Camille Victoria, born in March 2020. Madisen’s pregnancy journey with Camille was captured on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

Fans React to Madisen’s Pregnancy

“Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on Madisen’s pregnancy in the comment section.

Some fans expressed concern, given the couple’s rocky financial situation.

“That’s not good. They can barely afford to eat,” one fan wrote.

“I have no words,” another fan wrote.

“So very sad, she talked about getting food stamp and how there having a hard time making ends meat and now she is pregnancy just really sad,” a third user added.

Other fans expressed concern about Christian’s nonchalant reaction to the pregnancy news.

“He isn’t attentive and doesn’t really father your first child and you go have another one for him 🤦🏽‍♀️,” one fan wrote.

“Oh Madisen I had so much hope for you like you and Christian clearly aren’t in a healthy relationship WHY,” another fan commented.

Madisen Beith on Her Relationship With Christian

“Teen Mom” fans have witnessed Madisen’s rocky relationship with Christian since the couple starred in “16 and Pregnant.”

In a September 2021 interview with Pop Culture, Madisen gave an update on her complicated relationship with Christian.

“Right now we’re working things out,” she told the outlet. “He’s trying and I’m trying…I don’t want to give up before trying.”

I know I’ve tried so many times, but I don’t want to give up before we give it a chance,” she continued. ”

The MTV star went on to say that her number one priority is always her daughter, Camille.

“No matter what happened — what I said, what I’ve done — no matter if my mental health was kicking my ass and I’m being b****y all the time, everything I do is for Camille and always be for Camille,” she told the publication.

She also took the time to remind viewers that she and Christian are both teenagers trying to navigate parenthood.

“If I’m ever being immature … I just turned 18 years old,” she told the outlet.

