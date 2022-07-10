‘Young & Pregnant’ Stars Share What They Wish They Knew About Young Motherhood

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” is back! The fourth season kicked off on Tuesday, June 28, with an hour-long premiere.

In honor of the new season, the cast spoke to Showbiz Cheatsheet about the difficulties of young motherhood.

Here’s what you need to know

‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Stars on Young Motherhood

In the July interview, the cast shared what they wish they had known before becoming a mom.

The “Teen Mom” stars didn’t hold back from sharing the raw truth about teen motherhood.

Kiaya Elliot told the outlet that she lost herself during her pregnancy and in retrospect, she wishes she had spent more time taking care of her mental health.

“I wish I would have focused on what I needed more than what I wanted,” she told the publication. “I feel like I made a lot of not really bad decisions, but a lot of immature decisions when it came to myself. When it came to just literally anything. And it’s a lot of things that I regret but not regret at the same time, because I know that I never want to be at that point again.”

Rachel Beaver opened up about the struggles of being a single mom.

“The one thing that I wish I would have known before having a child is that not being settled down with somebody emotionally, in a relationship,” she told the outlet.

Beaver’s complicated relationship with her ex-boyfriend has been documented on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” In an interview with Pop Culture News earlier this month, the MTV star revealed she ended her relationship with Noah “for good” a couple of months ago.

Beaver told Showbiz Cheatsheet that she wishes she had a better support system.

“I mean, I do it completely by myself and I go into these things where I feel like I need love and I need to be in a relationship and I just want a family,” she said.

“I just have problems in that sense,” she continued. “And it’s like I realize that being a young mom, it’s like I lack a family. So it’s just kind of hard, in essence, you know?”

Kayla Sessler admitted she struggled with postpartum depression. She told the outlet that, looking back, she wishes she had been more educated about the topic.

“I wish someone would [educate] me more on postpartum depression because I feel like that’s something I definitely had after the birth of both my children,” she said. “But didn’t really know it or recognize it at the time.”

Kayla Sessler on Where She Stands With Luke Davis

In a June 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Kayla Sessler gave fans an update on her relationship with her boyfriend, Luke Davis.

“Teen Mom” fans have watched Sessler and Davis’s complicated relationship play in past seasons of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” and according to Sessler, season four won’t be any different.”

“I can’t spoil where we stand currently, but I can say there’s been a lot of ups and downs this whole season,” she told the outlet.

She also teased that viewers may be shocked with where the couple stands at the end of the relationship, stating, “I think where we end up, viewers are definitely going to be shocked and [won’t] really be expecting our current situation.”

She then gave fans a brief preview of what they can expect to see this season.

“There’s going to be a lot of drama with Luke and I’s family, unfortunately, and it’s not just the Thanksgiving stuff,” she told the outlet. “Different instances will happen, and different drama will unfold, and you’ve all seen the trailer where Luke proposes, so you’ll get to see my answer to that [as well].”

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

