‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Arrested at LAX

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd’s baby daddy, Zach Davis, was arrested at LAX after customs agents learned he had outstanding arrest warrants, law enforcement officials told TMZ on January 23, 2022.

Floyd and Davis, who are engaged, were returning from a trip to Mexico when the airport arrest took place. According to TMZ, Davis’ warrants stem from a probation violation for cases involving theft and DUI.

Although he was taken into custody on January 3, 2022, he was released not long after. The Ashleys Reality Roundup reported that Davis has two court dates set for May and one for October 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Welcomed Their First Child Together in May 2021

In May 2021, Floyd and Davis welcomed their first child together, Ace. As highlighted by The Sun, the couple also parents four-year-old Ryder, whom Floyd shares with her ex, Cory Wharton. Both children joined for the Mexico trip.

On December 31, 2021, Floyd posted a series of pictures from the family’s trip to Mexico, captioning the Instagram, “Mexico photo dump (part 1 🥳).”

As fans may recall, Floyd was fired from “Teen Mom” in June 2020 after “racially charged tweets resurfaced,” in the words of The Sun. In January 2021, however, she joined “Teen Mom OG” and returned to the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, one of the tweets that Floyd wrote in 2011 and 2012 read: “This little white kid told me I looked like a cat today. I shoulda kicked him in his head.” Another read, “My mom said I can’t see The Help, she knows I already have a problem with white people.”

Ryder’s Metabolic Condition

In January 2022, Floyd opened up about her daughter, Ryder’s, struggle with a genetic metabolic disorder.

According to Insider, Ryder was diagnosed with VLCAD, which stands for Very Long-chain Acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase-Deficiency. In layman’s terms, it means that her body struggles to convert fats into energy.

In her piece for Insider, Floyd shared, “The first eight months of Ryder’s life were a blur. I was feeding her every two hours, waking her up at night, and worrying about her even in the few minutes I could have been sleeping. I was a zombie. In fact, my sister, mother, and grandmother set up a schedule so that someone was always around because they were worried that I was too tired to take care of Ryder, and myself.”

Floyd added that she felt so “alone” at those moments, and subsequently decided to share her daughter’s medical diagnosis on social media. “Suddenly, it didn’t feel like VLCAD was so rare, and I didn’t feel so alone.”

Floyd has since founded Rage Regardless Ry, a nonprofit that aims to help families facing metabolic conditions.

In her Insider article, Floyd explained that in its first year, the organization helped two families. In 2020, they were able to help 40. “I love to see the organization grow. Seeing more people talk about metabolic disorders, and watching Ryder flourish, has shown me that we can rage on, regardless of what life throws at us.”