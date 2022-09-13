Zach Davis Rants About Cheyenne Floyd’s Accident in Deleted Post

“Teen Mom” star Zach Davis issued multiple statements on social media to clarify rumors about their shooting, which ended with their car crashing into a Prius.

Some fans questioned whether Davis and his fiance, Cheyenne Floyd, were actually involved in a shooting after they claimed someone they knew shot at them 13 times while their children — 5-year-old Ryder and 1-year-old Ace — were in the car.

The identity of the shooter has not been released to the public and the case is ongoing.

“The fact that I have to address this is beyond me,” Davis wrote, according to screenshots obtained by Teen Mom Chatter. “It keeps coming to my attention that there is a lot being said about the incident we were involved in. So let’s get some things straight.”

Davis denied fabricating the shooting to spike “Teen Mom” ratings.

“It happened,” he said. “A lot of crimes go down in LA that do not make the news. Chey and I would never make up this dramatic of a story for ratings, it’s taken us a year to even be able to talk publicly about what we have been going through.

Davis Said Shootings Are Not Uncommon

While the incident might be “senseless,” it’s not unfathomable.

“This was a senseless act and living in LA it is not uncommon,” Davis wrote.

He also wanted people to stop tying in the shooting with his past. The MTV star pleaded no contest to the grand larceny charge in September 2019 after police said he opened a cell phone account in someone else’s name.

Davis spent 32 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Stop the narrative that this was our friend or justify what we went through because I have a past,” Davis said. “This has zero connection. This is still an active case which is why we can’t give details. At this point, offer prayers, and support, and leave your judgment out.”

“This is LA every day!” he continued. “If you think it’s a cup of sweet tea out here it’s not, it’s a GTS lobby. Stay safe, everybody!”

Davis Said The Shooter Wasn’t His Friend

Davis and Floyd said the shooter was someone they knew, but they denied being friends with the person. Davis clarified the shooter was merely an acquaintance who attended one of their parties as a guest of a guest.

“Do you consider every single person that you “know” a friend?” he wrote on Instagram, per Teen Mom Chatter. “He was at the house once, a guest that was invited to the party, invited him.”

Davis accused viewers of blowing things out of proportion.

“Very common thing if u ever had a party or attended,” he continued. “People bring other people. Do u need me to do a small skit and show you? Y’all blow words so far out of context stop and think for a second.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.