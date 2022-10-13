Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail After Being Found Guilty of DUI

“Teen Mom” star Zach Davis is spending his honeymoon behind bars.

Less than a week after his wedding to Cheyenne Floyd, Davis changed his “not guilty” plea to “no contest” on October 4 on his DUI case, which stems back to 2020, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported. The courts found him guilty of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, The Ashley said.

The other charges brought against Davis — like driving with a suspended license and knowingly driving on a suspended license — were dropped, The Ashley reported.

Davis is going to be spending 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail, Entertainment Online wrote. He was sentenced to four days of community labor, and 60 months of probation. He also has to pay a $500 fine and is supposed to participate in an 18-month program for help with alcohol abuse, The Ashley wrote.

Davis, 31, is slated to turn himself in on November 1 at 8:30 a.m. at Van Nuys Courthouse West, Entertainment Online reported.

Davis & Floyd Were Involved in a Shooting

Someone Davis and Floyd knew shot at them 13 times when their children — 5-year-old Ryder and 1-year-old Ace — were in the car.

Rumors started to swirl about the incident, like some fans claiming Floyd and Davis fabricated the shooting to boost “Teen Mom” ratings.

“It happened,” Davis wrote on Instagram, per Teen Mom Chatter. “A lot of crimes go down in LA that do not make the news. Chey and I would never make up this dramatic of a story for ratings, it’s taken us a year to even be able to talk publicly about what we have been going through.”

“This was a senseless act and living in LA it is not uncommon,” he added.

During a confessional with “Teen Mom,” Floyd and Davis said the shooter — whose name hasn’t been revealed — was a guest at one of their house parties. That fact got misconstrued into people thinking that they were friends with the shooter.

“He was at the house once, a guest that was invited to the party, invited him. Very common thing if u ever had a party or attended,” he said. “People bring other people. Do u need me to do a small skit and show you? Y’all blow words so far out of context stop and think for a second.”

Floyd Said They’re ‘Lucky’ to Be Alive

Police who were at the scene of the crime told the “Teen Mom” stars repeatedly they were lucky they survived the attack.

“It is a miracle that we are still here,” Floyd told MTV cameras on the premiere episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” “And God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there, they said they do not understand how we’re all alive.”

Floyd and her family might have been physically unharmed from the incident, but the shooting took it’s mental toll on the Californians.

“I feel like he didn’t kill us but he took so much from us… It’s just not fair,” she said. “I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids had to go through that.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.