Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Overdosing On Weight Loss Pills & Caffeine

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized earlier this week. According to The Shade Room, the Brooklyn emcee was admitted to the hospital after consuming too much caffeine and overdosing on weight loss pills.

6ix9ine, 24, told The Shade Room that he has been taking Hydroxycut pills to help him lose weight and on September 29, he took two pills instead of the recommended dosage of one a day. He said that he was also drinking McDonald’s coffee, which he said exacerbated the reaction. He began sweating excessively due to this combination.

The “Trollz” rapper said he began taking the pills because he had gained weight since being released from prison. He said his weight went up to 200 pounds and he is now at 177 pounds. He added that he won’t be returning to Instagram until he reaches his goal weight of 150 pounds. He lasted posted on IG on September 11, 2020. He has since been released from the hospital.

6ix9ine Was Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison in 2019

6ix9ine's Lyrics Used To Sentence Rapper To 2 Years | Genius NewsControversial Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison today followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a variety of gang-related crimes, defying some predictions that his cooperation with authorities would lead to his immediate release but shaving decades off his potential maximum sentence. Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/6ix9ine-sentenced-to-24-months-in-prison-in-gang-trial… 2019-12-18T22:22:24Z

In 2018, 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was indicted on firearms and racketeering charges, the Washington Post reported. He was accused of being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and participating in armed robberies, selling drugs, shootings and assaults, the Post reported. According to the New York Times, the indictment said that 6ix9ine was also accused of filming a robbery at gunpoint committed by fellow gang members in New York City’s Times Square. When the F.B.I raided an apartment he was renting in September of 2018, an AR-15 firearm along with a backpack containing the robbery victim’s ID and credit cards were found, the Times noted.

His lawyer, Lance Lazarro, said in a statement that the “Gunmo” rapper was innocent.