Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Overdosing On Weight Loss Pills & Caffeine

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized earlier this week. According to The Shade Room, the Brooklyn emcee was admitted to the hospital after consuming too much caffeine and overdosing on weight loss pills.
6ix9ine, 24, told The Shade Room that he has been taking Hydroxycut pills to help him lose weight and on September 29, he took two pills instead of the recommended dosage of one a day. He said that he was also drinking McDonald’s coffee, which he said exacerbated the reaction. He began sweating excessively due to this combination.
The “Trollz” rapper said he began taking the pills because he had gained weight since being released from prison. He said his weight went up to 200 pounds and he is now at 177 pounds. He added that he won’t be returning to Instagram until he reaches his goal weight of 150 pounds. He lasted posted on IG on September 11, 2020. He has since been released from the hospital.
6ix9ine Was Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison in 2019
In 2018, 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was indicted on firearms and racketeering charges, the Washington Post reported. He was accused of being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and participating in armed robberies, selling drugs, shootings and assaults, the Post reported. According to the New York Times, the indictment said that 6ix9ine was also accused of filming a robbery at gunpoint committed by fellow gang members in New York City’s Times Square. When the F.B.I raided an apartment he was renting in September of 2018, an AR-15 firearm along with a backpack containing the robbery victim’s ID and credit cards were found, the Times noted.
His lawyer, Lance Lazarro, said in a statement that the “Gunmo” rapper was innocent.
“An entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise,” he said. “Mr. Hernandez became a victim of his enterprise and later took steps by firing employees and publicly denounced this enterprise though a morning show. Threats were then made against his life which resulted in this case being brought immediately.”
After being indicted, 6ix9ine became an informant and cooperated with the investigation. He helped prosecutors convict and jail many members of the Nine Trey Bloods who were also his associates, the Times reported. When he was sentenced to two years in federal prison in December 2019, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said he was impressed with 6ix9ine’s cooperation.
“Your cooperation was impressive,” he said according to the Times. “It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave. It has brought out the best in you, and you should be proud of yourself for it.”
Since he had already served 13 months, he received credit for time served. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 6ix9ine was later granted an early release from prison. Since he has asthma, it was ruled that he was at risk for contracting the virus behind bars and was released in April 2020.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times in this nation,” Judge Engelmayer wrote when granting his release ABC reported. “It presents a clear and present danger to free society for reasons that need no elaboration,” Engelmayer wrote in his order. “COVID-19 presents a heightened risk for incarcerated defendants like Mr. Hernandez with respiratory ailments such as asthma.”
ABC also stated Lazzaro said that 6ix9ine had been experiencing some alarming symptoms in his request for him to be released.
“Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medical director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital,” he said.
He was released four months before his sentence would have ended and served the rest of his time on house arrest, CNN reported.
