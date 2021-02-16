EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ‘Temptation Island’ Host Mark L. Walberg Dishes on Season 3

It’s time to give into all of your temptations, because Temptation Island is back for another season. February 16 marks the debut of the show’s third season, and you won’t want to miss it. Recently, Heavy caught up with Temptation Island host Mark L. Walberg to hear more about what’s in store on the Island.

“What I like about this season is the shocking, messy stuff certainly happens,” Walberg revealed to Heavy. “That’s amazing. But what really brings us through is that it’s very emotional. What these couples who then become single go through personally, and what they start to access and talk about and realize about themselves…becomes a really deep journey and really relatable to anybody who’s been in love and in relationship and trying to figure it out, which is all of us, I think.”

Walberg continued, telling Heavy, “We’ve got four great couples. And, one of the things I love about this format–for those of you who don’t know, it is that you have four couples come on the season and the format doesn’t change so much–but based on who the couples are, it’s an entirely different season each time….there’s always something interesting to watch and root for or against. So, [the couples] come to the Island, give each other a chance to be single again for a while, and try to figure out if they’re going to stay together or not.”

This Season of ‘Temptation Island’ Posed Unique Challenges

Even though it sounds like this season of Temptation Island will be extra juicy, filming this season posed some unique challenges for the stars due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, however, filming was able to resume safely this past fall in Maui, Hawaii.

“We created this really, really heavy, COVID bubble protocol,” Walberg explained. “That’s kind of become an industry-standard beyond where we did it, just to make sure that the people in Maui and throughout the state of Hawaii were comfortable with what we’re doing.”

And, it seemed like filming was a success. “I’m just thrilled that we were able to figure out a way to do it during this crazy COVID time and that worked out great. I’m happy to say that we didn’t endanger anybody on the Island of Maui and we had 3,600 tests with zero positives, so that was cool,” Walberg said to Heavy.

Mark Walberg Wants the Contestants to Find Healthy Relationships

While you cheer the contestants on this season, Walberg will be doing so as well.

“My entire intention is for them to find something healthy,” Walberg explained to Heavy. “That’s my whole purpose. I say to them, well, I’m an advocate for you guys getting out of this, whatever you think you need. And if it means me being rough with you from time to time, I’m going to be. I’m going to be more committed to you finding love than you are.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of Temptation Island every Tuesday night at 10/9c on USA Network.

READ NEXT: Cameran Eubanks Slams Bravo Stars