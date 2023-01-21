‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Says Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead ‘Pursued’ Her

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star has revealed a flirtation with a former “Bachelor” lead even though they didn’t appear on the same season.

Tenley Molzahn Leopold opened up about former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins on the “She’s All Bach” podcast. In the podcast, she revealed that Higgins pursued her.

Higgins starred on the 20th season of “The Bachelor.” Before that time, he was on the “Bachelorette’s” 11th season.

Molzahn Leopold appeared as a contestant on “The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love,” “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” She has moved on, and, according to her Instagram page, recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of her husband’s Taylor’s wedding proposal. She married Taylor Leopold in 2018, according to People Magazine.

Higgins also is married to someone else; in 2021, he married Jessica Clarke, according to People Magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tenley Molzahn Leopold Said She ‘Flirted’ With Higgins & They Talked ‘on a Daily Basis’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenley Leopold (@tenleymolzahn)

The podcast episode’s caption for its January 19, 2023 episode, reads, “Tenley Molzahn returns to the pod to set the record straight after her Paradise ex made some not-so-nice comments about her. She also shares never before revealed details about the romance she had with Ben Higgins prior to him becoming The Bachelor.”

On the podcast, Molzahn revealed, “We definitely flirted and talked on a daily basis. And I was hopeful that he would end up not being the Bachelor so that we could continue to pursue something.”

She said in the podcast that she felt “pursued” by Higgins.

“I felt pursued by him. I felt like we had a really good friendship, but that it was definitely borderline could be something else,” she told the podcast.

Ben Higgins Was Being Considered as ‘Bachelor’ Lead at the Time, Tenley Molzahn Leopold Revealed

Molzahn Leopold says in the podcast that she and Higgins hung out together in Colorado after experiencing “a chemistry” when they met in 2015 at the “Men Tell All” special.

She told the podcast audience that Higgins told her in the car, “Hey, so I know that I’m kind of putting this out there that we might be pursuing something, but I also want you to know that I am up for being the Bachelor.”

She told him, “I know, I’ve heard everybody talking about it, and I’m excited for you.”

They continued to “hang out for a little while, and then came back to California and we just continued to talk. And he continued to keep me a part of his journey and kind of telling me what was going on,” she said on the podcast.

“It was very much back and forth thing in my mind.” She added that, “I don’t think that he was necessarily playing me or a ton of other women at that time. It was a very emotional thing. And I felt like we walked through it together.”

READ NEXT: This Bachelor Nation Member Won’t Appear on Chris Harrison’s Podcast.