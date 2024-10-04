TikTok Star Arrested in Dallas After Therapist Was Discovered Wrapped in Tarp: Report

Terryon “Mr. Prada” Thomas, a well-known TikTok social media star with millions of followers, was arrested in Dallas, Texas, in the murder of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, therapist, according to Fox8Live.

Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, is known as “Mr. Prada,” according to the television station. The therapist was William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, 69, according to the television station, which reported that Thomas was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on October 1.

According to CNN, Abraham was “a Baton Rouge counselor and life coach.”

His body was discovered wrapped in a tarp along a Louisiana highway on September 29, according to a press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas’s TikTok page has 4 million followers. He also has 138,000 followers on Instagram.

Thomas is on TikTok as “Mr. Prada 456.” According to VINE link, Thomas has been in the custody of the Dallas County Jail in Texas since October 2 at 6:09 a.m.

Terryon Thomas AKA Mr. Prada Was Arrested After Witnesses Reported They Saw Him Dragging something in a Blue Tarp, Reports Say

According to a press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) “is investigating the discovery of a body wrapped in a tarp along Highway 51.”

“Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, a passerby reported a suspicious, rolled-up tarp on the side of Highway 51 between Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa,” the press release says.

“Responding deputies discovered the body of a white male was inside of the tarp. Following an autopsy, the victim has been identified as 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham of Baton Rouge,” according to the release. “According to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, the preliminary cause of death is homicide and the manner of death is blunt force trauma,” the release says.

“At this time, TPSO detectives are focusing their work first on determining where this homicide occurred. Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about this crime and/or those responsible, to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2008,” the post says.

“Mr. Prada 456” has been accused of killing the Louisiana therapist “after authorities allege the victim’s blood was found in his apartment,” People Magazine reported.

According to People, Thomas is now charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

People reported that witnesses say they saw Thomas “dragging an object wrapped in a blue-colored tarp” hours after “Abraham was last seen alive,” which was on September 28, citing an arrest warrant.

‘Mr Prada’ Filled His Instagram Page With Selfies

In June, Thomas wrote on Instagram, “Why do sexy people (me) have to go through so much,” and posted a selfie. His page is full of selfies.

In May, he wrote on Instagram with another photo of himself, “My first time wearing a crop top idk.”

On TikTok, his top video shows him working out and references his favorite song coming on. He also posts dancing videos on TikTok.

A video about him wearing makeup had more than 1 million views on TikTok.