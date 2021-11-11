How to Get a Free Meal at Texas Roadhouse on Veterans Day 2021

Happy Veterans Day! Texas Roadhouse is serving free meals to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and Texas Roadhouse is among them, according to Military.com.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to pick a voucher for a free meal from their local Texas Roadhouse.

Here’s what you need to know:

Texas Roadhouse Is Offering Its Free Meals to Veterans Through a Voucher System

Texas Roadhouse handles its free meals for veterans program a little bit differently. At Texas Roadhouse, veterans simply stop by their local Texas Roadhouse and pick up a voucher for a free meal, according to Military.com, which reports on discounts available to veterans throughout the year.

The vouchers are handed out today, November 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those vouchers can then be used any time between dinner tonight and May 30, 2022, Military.com reported.

“Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022,” Military.com reported. “Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details.”

You can find your local Texas Roadhouse here and contact them to verify details.

