TGI Fridays Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

If you’re craving some delicious food and drink, you might be in the mood for TGI Fridays. We have good news for you! Most TGI Fridays locations are open on Christmas Eve. However, most are closed on Christmas Day.

To verify your local restaurant’s hours, find them here and give them a call.

Here’s what you need to know:

TGI Fridays Is Offering Buddy Valastro’s Rainbow Cake for a Limited Time

You won’t want to miss out on TGI Friday’s limited time offer. They are serving up Buddy Valastro’s Rainbow Cake! The offer began November 10, and the celebrity chef of Carlo’s Bakery is sharing his six layers of raibow-colored vanilla cake only at TGI Friday’s particpating locations, according to a statement provided to Heavy.

The statement said:

The holidays are approaching, and the popular restaurant that’s served up delicious food and drinks for more than 50 years is adding something else pretty unique to their menu – the Rainbow Cake from Carlo’s Bakery, Buddy Valastro! A perfectly stacked six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake. It’s only available at TGI Fridays for a limited time starting November 10th, 2020. We have seen many “Instagram versus Reality” recreations of this cake, and now it is readily available to all Fridays guests. Cake lovers can enjoy a slice of cake in the restaurant or for carry-out, guests can also order the entire cake to go. Fridays is the only restaurant to partner with Valastro and his famous bakery, Carlo’s Bakery. Cake lovers now have easy access to one of Buddy’s delicious cakes, whether it’s a slice in the restaurant or ordering the entire cake to bring home this holiday season. This is just one of the unique items Fridays has to offer this holiday season.

“Brighter than holiday lights! Carlo’s Bakery #RainbowCake at #Fridays – take home a slice or the whole cake for the family to enjoy. #HolidayTreats #ToGo. @carlosbakery@buddyvalastro (photo by

@tale.of.two.cities),” TGI Fridays wrote on Twitter.

TGI Fridays Is Serving Beyond Meat Options With Some of its Favorite Items

TGI Fridays has Beyond Meat options for some of its favorite menu items, like potato skins and nachos. If you don’t eat meat or you are looking for some alternative options, TGI Fridays has several menu items to choose from.

“TGI Fridays® is partnering with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, to build on its offerings and introduce new menu items featuring Beyond Beef®. Known for its amazing drinks, ribs and iconic potato skins, TGI Fridays is also leading the way for plant-based meat options, using Beyond Beef to create a proprietary chili recipe exclusive to its restaurant,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

The restaurant was one of the first to offer the Beyond Burger®, and they announced new menu items would be introduced in October. This included Beyond Chili™, Beyond Chili Loaded Potato Skins, Beyond Chili Ballpark Nachos, and a

Beyond Chili Cheeseburger, in addition to the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger that’s been on the menu since 2018.

