What TGI Fridays Offers on Veterans Day 2021

Happy Veterans Day! TGI Fridays is serving free meals to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and TGI Fridays is among them, according to Today.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to pick a free meal from their local TGI Fridays from a limited lunch menu.

Here’s what you need to know:

Veterans & Active Duty Military Members Can Choose a Free Lunch From a Limited Menu at TGI Fridays

Today reported that TGI Fridays’ free Veterans Day meal is a lunch selected from a limited menu. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, November 11, 2021, the news outlet reported. Veterans are asked to present a valid proof of their military status.

Today reported that the offer is available for dine-in only, and cannot be used for takeout or delivery. Contact your local TGI Fridays to confirm the details of the restaurant near you.

“On Veterans Day, TGI Fridays is offering a free select lunch for dine-in only (not valid for online, take-out, or delivery) at participating locations with valid military ID between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time,” Today reported. Options include a cheeseburger with seasoned fries, crispy chicken fingers with seasoned fries and coleslaw, 6-ounce center-cut sirloin with mashed potatoes and lemon butter broccoli, or a Caesar salad with grilled chicken.”

