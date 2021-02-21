Inside the Death of Mia Farrow’s Son Thaddeus Farrow

Mia Farrow is a mother of 14, but three of her children died at young ages.

The most recent of the 76-year-old actress’s children to die was Thaddeus Farrow, who passed away at age 27 in 2016.

Thaddeus was one of 10 children adopted by Farrow. The actress adopted the young boy from an orphanage in India in 1994, according to Us Weekly.

Thaddeus, who contracted polio as a child and was paralyzed from the waist down, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he shot himself in the torso. He was found dead in his vehicle by state police in Roxbury, Connecticut, on September 21, 2016.

In a heartbreaking post blog post, Farrow’s older son Moses revealed that Thaddeus shot himself in his car “less than 10 minutes” from their mother’s house.

Mia Farrow Shared a Heartbreaking Message on Social Media After Thaddeus Died

A grieving Farrow shared the sad news of Thaddeus’ passing in a social media post in 2016.

“We’re devastated by the loss of Thaddeus, our beloved son, and brother,” she wrote on Twitter. “He was a wonderful, courageous person who overcame so much hardship in his short life. We miss him. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and words of kindness.”

The actress also directed her followers to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at the end of her post, which can be seen below.

Mia Farrow Once Said When She First Saw Thaddeus She Knew He Was Meant to Be Her Son

When Minh and Thaddeus joined the family #TBT pic.twitter.com/6T6yX4caYe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 30, 2015

Farrow first met her future son at an orphanage in Calcutta, India, where he was being viciously taunted by some of the other children. She told Vanity Fair that when she saw the struggling boy she immediately knew, “That’s my son.”

After years of abuse, Thaddeus was full of rage and would at first bite his adoptive mother and try to pull her hair. Farrow taught him that although he could not change his past he could choose how to behave going forward.

Thaddeus had been studying criminal justice when he was interviewed with his mom three years before his death. He admitted that when he was adopted by the Hollywood star he struggled to fit into her world.

“It was scary to be brought to a world of people whose language I did not understand, with different skin colors,” he said. “The fact that everyone loved me was a new experience, overwhelming at first.”

Still, he appeared to be close to his famous mother. An obituary for Farrow’s son revealed that in September 2000 he and his mother participated in a global summit at the United Nations focused on a countdown to the end of polio cases.

To Vanity Fair, Thaddeus revealed that when he was in his twenties he had a spiritual awakening and ultimately thanked his mother for all she had done for him.

Thaddeus was the third of Farrow’s children to die. The actress’s daughter Tam Farrow died in 2000, also by suicide, according to the post on her brother Moses Farrow’s blog.

Lark Previn, the first child adopted by Farrow when she was married to her second husband André Previn, passed away in 2008 at age 35.

