‘The 100’ Finale Leaked: Here Are the Funniest Tweets & Fake Spoilers

The series finale of The 100 airs tonight, and fans are so excited that they took over Twitter sharing fake spoilers. In fact, #The100Leaked was trending on Twitter today. Even though people were talking about the first presidential debate this morning, #The100Leaked managed to break through all of that and trend for a good part of the day.

#The100Leaked Trended with Funny, Fake Leaks

Perhaps my favorite was the fake leak about “Flarke” (Clarke’s old boyfriend Finn and Clarke) being endgame. Clarke had to let him be killed a long time ago and it was a pretty intense scene, but by that point, a lot of people were hating Finn.

The idea of Finn coming back is hilarious.

CAN'T BELIEVE THEY ACTUALLY MADE FLARKE ENDGAME!!!!#the100leaked pic.twitter.com/xcFyBPHyqV — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚗 ❘❘ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝐎𝐎 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@Stannie510) September 30, 2020

Then there’s the “fake leak” that Clarke has been in Mount Weather all this time. Honestly, I could see a different showrunner coming up with this ending anyway.

OH MY GOD????? IM SORRY FOR THE SHITTY QUALITY I CANT FIGURE OUT HOW TO SAVE IT BUT IT WAS ALL A MOUNT WEATHER SIMULATION??????? #the100leaked pic.twitter.com/NNKwWa4xxw — khaleesi hefdong (@shadyboyband) September 30, 2020

How far down the hallucination/dream road can we go?

#the100leaked So everything was just a hallucination from the Jobi Nuts from 1×08 ep WOW just WOW …what a great ending🤯 you did it jason 👏 congrats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/EnIbKTFaSw — OverTake (@PiorunMonika) September 30, 2020

To join the “it was all a dream” theories, some people joked that it goes back even farther than that, to when Clarke was on the ship. Maybe she was just floated and this was all a dying dream.

so it was all a dream and at the end clarke woke up in the Ark, just before she gets flotted? damn #the100leaked pic.twitter.com/FnGFNduU9E — Dreamer of Memories (@dreamxmemories) September 30, 2020

Some Are Hoping Lexa or Bellamy Return

Others are still holding out hope that Clexa will return one last time, so there were some fake leaks about that too.

Here’s another one hoping Lexa will come back:

Will Lexa save the day at the end? This fake leak says she will.

ending was surprisingly ngl but terrible. expected more but lexa saved the day as per usual #the100leaked pic.twitter.com/4Wb8JPL1EW — bisan🍒 (@doveaur) September 30, 2020

Others are speculating that Bellamy comes back to life and kills everyone.

king came back and kill them all we stan!! #the100leaked pic.twitter.com/9bq1jApGSo — becca (@orphicbell) September 30, 2020

Others “fake spoiled” that Octavia and Atom found each other in the afterlife.

when octavia and atom found each other again in the afterlife😍 goosebumps #the100leaked pic.twitter.com/qls4LoV9aO — Dreamer of Memories (@dreamxmemories) September 30, 2020

Then there are the vague tweets pretending that it’s just ending with Clarke being very sad, which seems pretty likely at this point.

cant believe you really ended the show like this @JRothenbergTV #the100leaked pic.twitter.com/pfuUGGpLas — sil loves yall (@BLAKELFTV) September 30, 2020

Of course, most people are hoping Bellamy comes back somehow. His death was just heartbreaking and so hard to watch, not to mention a really sad ending for Bellarke fans. Maybe even tougher than that Clexa ending.

This one’s funny:

WHAT ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?!?!?#the100leaked pic.twitter.com/YO3EjDqtzK — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚗 ❘❘ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝐎𝐎 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@Stannie510) September 30, 2020

Some people fake leaked that Rothenberg killed Clarke. Considering the other characters he killed in Season 7, it’s not a stretch.

i cant believe jason killed clarke after 7 fucking seasons #the100leaked — helin 🥄 (@arkadiabrooke) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, some people are guessing that it will be an ending to make all the fandoms happy. Perhaps transcendence means the universe is split into multiple dimensions, one fan guessed, leaving Clarke to end up with Lexa in one and end up with Bellamy in the other. That would certainly make a lot of fan groups happy, that’s for sure.

OMG Clarke passed the final test&transcendence is just another word for multi-dimensions-universe.

There are 2 Clarkes now.

We got really #Bellarke endgame & #Clexa endgame.🥺

ClarkeBellamy&Clarke/Lexa are all alive and have their hea.🥰

We all won

J@s0n is a genius#the100leaked pic.twitter.com/NBJ7SNAhyo — Sabine🧠❤️kru-BellamyGriffindeservedbetter (@KnuffiBiene) September 30, 2020

Maybe they’ll age everyone and we’ll see them at the end of their lives too, one fan guessed.

THEY REALLY MADE THEM OLD?!?!?#the100leaked pic.twitter.com/Y91hcKtMbL — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚗 ❘❘ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝐎𝐎 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@Stannie510) September 30, 2020

But as long as we’re bringing everyone back, let’s bring back Wells too. Remember him?

How about bringing back Pike and Jaha for one final battle while we’re at it?

In another fake leak, Indra and Sheidheda end up being friends in the end and dancing together.

I told you ! They ends up together this is a leaked Scene of Indra and Sheidheda dancing after winning the last war !! #the100leaked #The100 pic.twitter.com/w4lOrs7TzV — Kom⁷ AzGeda 🌨 (@ailaikS) September 30, 2020

No matter what happens tonight, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye, but we’ll have plenty of memes to guide us along the way. We all have theories about how the show will end and we’re all going to be sad to see it go. It’s been a great seven seasons. Here’s hoping the prequel gets the green light.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates