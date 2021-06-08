Have ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers & Cast Changed?

Accompanied throughout this journey by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Katie Thurston is primed to meet her suitors during tonight’s season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette.

Thurston first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but was eliminated during her one-on-one date. She was announced as the new lead during the After the Final Rose special, to be followed by another contestant from her season, Michelle Young.

As the first Bachelorette of 2021, Thurston teased to People that “a lot happened that I couldn’t have ever predicted.” She added, “It got intense and crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason. And I definitely embraced that.”

In the weeks leading up to tonight’s episode, spoilers and cast updates have been released. But, are the claims still the same? Here’s what you need to know:

STOP! Spoilers for season 17 of The Bachelorette below.

Reality Steve Falsely Reported Who Makes Thurston’s Top 4

Reality Steve originally reported John Hersey – a 27-year-old bartender from Pacific Beach, California – makes it into the season’s top four and even revealed some theorized Henry received the final rose.

“A few weeks ago, I reported here that I’d heard Blake Moynes and Greg Grippo were in Katie’s final four. And I was 99% sure that John Hersey was as well,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “Then shortly afterwards, Katie posted on her social media a weekend she spent in San Diego with friends from Bachelor Nation, and I started receiving emails that one of the places she tagged she visited, Duke’s in La Jolla, was where John Hersey worked as a bartender.”

The coincidence caused fans to speculate Thurston actually gave Hersey her final rose, revealed Reality Steve. However, Reality Steve is now reporting “he didn’t even make top 8.”

Referring to Thurston as “the most media savvy lead we’ve ever had.” As he explained, “Lets say she HAD chose John. I never thought she’d be that stupid to 1) visit his place of work and 2) visit his place of work WITH friends from the franchise. She’s too smart for that.”

While returning contestant Blake Moynes and first impression rose recipient Greg Grippo are still believed to be in the running for hometown dates, Reality Steve corrected himself and reported Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer round out the season’s final contestants.

ABC Released the Possible Cast in March

In March, ABC released the men who could be vying for Katie Thurston’s heart this season. Of the 34 men revealed at the time, Moynes was not listed. The Canadian wildlife manager first appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, competing first for Clare Crawley’s heart and then sticking around to pursue Adams.

A few names that were released did not make it to air. Among them are Austin Tinsley, Bao Wu, Dennis Walega, James Bonsall, Tanner Guisness and Viktor Simco. While the reasons behind their absences are not known, it is common for a few men to be cut before production begins.

The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

