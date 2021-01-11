The Bachelor 2021 Final 4 Spoilers: Who Are the Season 25 Women?

Season 25 of The Bachelor is underway, starring Matt James in his search for love. While the season’s only just begun, Bachelor Nation fans are already casting their guesses about who James chooses, and who makes it into the final 4 for hometown dates and a shot at an overnight fantasy suite date with James.

Read on for what we know about The Bachelor season 25’s final 4 women.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS AND SPECULATION BELOW.

Reality Steve Says He Has 3 of the Final 4 Women Confirmed

Steve Carbone, also known as Reality Steve, is known for his Bachelor spoilers and for predicting each rose ceremony (all the way down to the season’s winner) with remarkable accuracy. Before the start of season 25, however, Carbone admitted that he doesn’t have all the answers.

On his blog site, Carbone said he can confirm 3 of the 4 finalists for The Bachelor season 25. Carbone says he knows that Serena Pitt, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Michelle Young made it into the final 4. As for the 4th contestant who made it to hometowns, Carbone says it might be Bri Springs: “I do not know who the 4th girl is, although I was told it was Bri Springs, I haven’t gotten the confirmation I needed. But since I’m just laying out everything for you that I was told pre-season, there you go. If/When I get solid confirmation, I’ll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Bachelor was filmed entirely in one location, the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. This means that Matt James would have been unable to travel to each of his final four’s hometowns for the traditional hometown dates. Instead, it’s likely that they did what they did for Tayshia Adams’s season of The Bachelorette, and brought the final 4’s family members to the resort.

According to Reality Steve, One Finalist’s Family Is Telling People She Won

In Reality Steve’s spoiler roundup for the season, Carbone said that while he can’t confirm who James chooses in the end, he’s hearing one final 4 contestants name more than any of the others. Rumor has it that James picks Rachael Kirkconnell, and that the people spreading that rumor are reportedly Kirkconnell’s own family and friends.

In his blog, Carbone writes, “I was told ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone.”

Carbone considered the possibility that this information is incorrect, especially since he had heard similar “spoilers” about Madi Prewett on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor – rumors that proved to be incorrect. Nevertheless, Carbone added, “All I’m saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because word is spreading around Cumming, GA faster than you can shake a stick at… I’m not 100% sold on it yet, but, I’m just telling you that’s the one I’ve heard most. I’m also positive Serena P and Michelle don’t win. So all signs are pointing to Rachael. Just kinda hilarious if it is true since her family apparently won’t shut up about it. Hey, maybe it is that easy this season?”

New episodes of The Bachelor season 25, starring Matt James, air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

