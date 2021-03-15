‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Finale Time & Channel

In a three-hour finale event, Matt James’ journey for love comes to a conclusion. After a dramatic season on- and off-screen, The Bachelor’s historic first season with a Black lead will end with the final episode followed by the After the Final Rose special.

Here’s what you need to know about the show’s TV time, channel, schedule, what to expect and more:

PREVIEW: Who Will Matt Choose? | The BachelorIt's an emotional season finale when Matt's journey comes to a dramatic conclusion. Matt introduces Michelle & Rachael to his family and has a very tough decision to make. Don't miss the season finalé of The Bachelor, next Monday 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on-demand, and Hulu. ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelor #MattJames #Bachelor Season: 25… 2021-03-09T03:30:00Z

The Bachelor Season 25 Finale Date & Time: Season 25 concludes tonight, on March 15, 2020, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. This year’s finale was filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

After The Final Rose Date & Time: The After the Final Rose special will air immediately following tonight’s Bachelor Finale at 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Emmanuel Acho has stepped in to host the special after franchise host Chris Harrison stepped down while facing backlash for an appearance on Extra. He has since apologized for “excusing historical racism.”

While the special is typically live, it was pre-taped this year to meet coronavirus safety protocol. It was filmed in Los Angeles.

The Bachelor Season 25 Finale & After The Final Rose Channel: James’ final episode and the After the Final Rose will air on the franchise’s permanent home, ABC. To access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station, you can find details here.

The Bachelor Season 25 Finale Contestants: Going into tonight’s finale, two women remain with the goal of winning James’ affections: Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young.

Kirkconnell, 24, is a graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia. She was an early front-runner throughout the season but has been embroiled in drama over accusations of racism from her past. She has since apologized on Instagram.

Young, 27, is a teacher from Edina, Minnesota. She entered the dating competition as one of five late arrivals, but after getting the one-on-one date her first week, she has stayed a contender.

Now in the final two, the women are set to meet James’ mother and brother and go on their final one-on-one dates.

The Bachelor Season 25 Finale Official Plot Description: ABC writes, “As the landmark 25th season comes to a close, the two final women will meet Matt’s family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose. After all this, Matt’s mind seems made up, but when a shocking last-minute development threatens to alter the course of his entire journey, will he give in to his fears or let his heart lead the way?”

After The Final Rose Official Plot Description: ABC writes, “On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Plus –just when you thought the twists and turns were finished – a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking.”

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Reveals A ‘Curveball’ in the Upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ Announcement