‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Predictions: Who Could Be the Next New Star?

ABC has yet to renew “The Bachelor,” according to Deadline, though the show is expected to return in early 2022. “We’ll have more to share on ‘The Bachelor’ itself soon enough,” President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals Craig Erwich told the outlet back in May.

However, with Katie Thurston‘s season of “The Bachelorette” wrapping on Monday, August 9, 2021, and Michelle Young’s season already filming, many fans are wondering who the next “Bachelor” might be.

The problem — if you want to call it that — with having two seasons of “The Bachelorette” back-to-back is that there will be a surplus of men to choose from when it comes to who will be the next star of the show. Viewers haven’t even officially met Young’s suitors yet, so there could be someone super worthy of a shot to find love that we don’t know about.

For the time being, however, there are three potential guys who have struck up serious “Bachelor” talk from Thurston’s season, and fans have been debating the options for weeks. The top two choices are Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio. Greg Grippo was a favorite for the role, but his blowout fight with Thurston on “The Bachelorette” have turned a lot of people off from the idea of having him hand out roses.

Thurston’s runner-up, Justin Glaze, is getting a late honorable mention. Fans on Reddit have recently started commenting on a thread suggesting that he would make a great “Bachelor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Andrew Appears to Be the Frontrunner

After exiting “The Bachelorette,” Andrew headed straight back to Vienna, Austria, to rejoin his football team. On August 2, 2021, he took to Instagram to share that the season had ended. He is likely going to be back in his home city of Chicago, Illinois, for the offseason — and that could be a great opportunity for negotiations with “Bachelor” producers to take place.

As previously reported by Heavy, many “Bachelorette” fans seemed to fall in love with Andrew, and would love to see him take the helm on a future season of the franchise. Another person who would love to see him take the lead? Katie Thurston herself. In an Instagram post dated July 20, 2021, Katie commented “#AndrewforBachelor.”

Andrew and Katie parted ways after the new cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” was announced, so, for now, his television love journey is over.

Fans Are Split on Michael’s Chances, Given That He Has a Son

It seems that fans of “The Bachelorette” couldn’t possibly be more in love with Michael, who ended up leaving the show right before Hometown Dates because he felt that he needed to go home to be with his son.

Michael is a single dad from Ohio. He lost his wife, Laura, to breast cancer in early 2019. After his emotional self-elimination, the internet rallied, suggesting that producers put Michael in position to find love again. As previously reported by Heavy, there are already rumors that Michael has been in contact with production.

And while just about everyone was on board with wanting Michael to find love, several fans felt that him being away from his son for another extended period of time wouldn’t be good. Moreover, Michael’s recent Instagram activity — he’s been commenting on Katie’s photos — has turned a lot of people off.

“Sorry i can’t with this dude, just stop,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Michael.

“I liked Michael so much a few days ago,” added another.

