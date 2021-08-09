When Is the Next Season of ‘The Bachelor’ in 2022?

As Katie Thurston’s journey on “The Bachelorette” comes to an end, it leaves Bachelor Nation to wonder about the next season of “The Bachelor.”

In June, Reality Steve revealed the schedule for the upcoming seasons of the dating franchise. He tweeted, “Here we goooooo…Get ready for 9 straight months of Bachelor programming. Katie’s season, straight into BIP Aug 16th, right into Michelle’s season around 1st or 2nd week of October, then seemingly the Bachelor on the first Monday of Jan 2022 like it’s always been. Buckle up.”

If he is correct, the next season of “The Bachelor” will premiere on January 3, 2022.

It is currently unknown who will step into the role, but a recent casting announcement for “eligible bachelorettes, divorcees and single mothers” has made some fans theorize Michael Allio could be in the running.

Since Matt James was announced as the lead before filming began on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette,” contestants from Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons will likely all be in the running. Other fan favorites include Joe Park, Ivan Hall and Andrew Spencer.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Will Premiere on August 16

Up next for the dating franchise is season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.” ABC has already announced it will premiere on August 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.

This will be the first season of the dating competition’s tropical iteration since longtime host Chris Harrison exited the franchise. In his stead, David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess will serve as rotating hosts.

The show also announced, “Returning to his post as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams also adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties.”

The season will kick off with 23 contestants – 13 women and 10 men. Among them are fan favorites such as Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Ivan Hall and Joe Park.

Michelle Young’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Premiere in October

Matt James’ runner-up, Michelle Young, is getting her own season of “The Bachelorette.” It is set to premiere on October 19, after “Bachelor in Paradise” concludes.

“I am ready. I really do think this process works,” Young said during James’ “After the Final Rose” special. “When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

(“BACHELORETTE” MICHELLE FILMING UPDATE): When filming begins next week, filming will be at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA. From there filming will move to Minnesota as originally reported. pic.twitter.com/7BiHbhMQK5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 18, 2021

Reality Steve revealed on Twitter that her season began filming on July 30, 2021. He previously revealed on Twitter that her season will film “at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA. From there filming will move to Minnesota as originally reported.”

The show’s creator Mike Fleiss also provided some behind-the-scenes information. He tweeted a photo of Young in athletic wear, sitting on bleachers with basketballs behind her.

Much like Thurston, the elementary school teacher will be joined by former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams who are reprising their roles as co-hosts. Her episodes will air on Tuesdays from 8 – 10 p.m. Eastern, reported Deadline.

Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” and “After the Final Rose” special will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.

