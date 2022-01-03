‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Premiere Date, Time & TV Schedule

Clayton Echard’s journey on “The Bachelor” starts tonight! The former football player-turned-reality star first appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” While he may not have found love, he will be greeted by 31 new women hoping to receive his final rose.

Bachelor Nation fans will see some familiar faces and places this season. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the dating competition has returned to Bachelor Mansion.

There is also a new host in town: Jesse Palmer. The 43-year-old previously starred as the fifth Bachelor in 2004.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer told ABC. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Here is what you need to know about the date, time, schedule and description for “The Bachelor” season 26 premiere:

“THE BACHELOR” 2022 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” kicks off on January 3, 2022. The two-hour premiere begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, with new episodes airing every Monday.

Based on images from the premiere, the 28-year-old will begin the episode with a sit-down conversation with the new host. Then in traditional fashion for the dating competition, the man nicknamed “Claynos” will be greeted by limo entrances for his 31 contestants.

Bachelor Nation premieres usually feature a cocktail party, during which the lead hands out a first impression rose. The evening ends with a rose ceremony and a look at the season to come.

“THE BACHELOR” 2022 PREMIERE CONTESTANTS: Echard will be greeted by 31 women vying for his heart. They include:

Cassidy Timbrooks, 26, an executive assistant from Los Angeles, California

Claire Heilig, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Daria Rose, 24, a law student from Baldwin, New York

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency Abedin, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hailey Malles, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Ivana Noble, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York

Jane Paik, 33, a social media director from Los Angeles, California

Jill Chin, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kate Gallivan, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kira Mengistu, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lindsay Dobbs, 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Florida

Lyndsey Windham, 28, an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Mariena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Melina Nasab, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Rianna Hockaday, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas

Salley Carson, 26, was previously engaged from Charlottesville, Virginia

Samantha Jeffries, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, California

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Tessa Tookes, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford Connecticut

“THE BACHELOR” 2022 PREMIERE DESCRIPTION: Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” begins tonight. According to ABC’s description for the episode, “Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off!” For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

HOW TO WATCH “THE BACHELOR” 2022 PREMIERE: The season 26 premiere of “The Bachelor” will air on ABC. But if you do not have cable and want to watch it live, you can look into live streaming options.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via one of the below links.

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Bachelorette” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Vidgo

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Bachelorette” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Bachelorette” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Bachelorette” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

