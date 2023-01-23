‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Premiere Spoilers

Zach Shallcross is looking for love, one rose at a time. Now the California native is in charge when season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres on January 23, 2023.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 27 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

The 26-year-old became a fan-favorite on season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” pursuing Rachel Recchia. He self-eliminated ahead of the fantasy suite rose ceremony.

The Tech Executive is still looking for “the one.”

“A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County,” according to his ABC biography. “His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.”

So, who are the women arriving on night one and who will receive Shallcross’ first impression rose? Here is what you need to know:

30 Women Arrive at the Bachelor Mansion

In traditional night one fashion, a new crop of contestants arrive at the Bachelor Mansion looking for love or fame. Only time will tell who is there for the right reasons.

“Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man,” according to the episode description. “The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses.”

The ladies vying for Shallcross’ heart are:

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Anastasia Keramidas, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Bailey Brown, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee

Rebecca “Becca” Serrano, 25, a nursing student from Burbank, California

Brianna Thorbourne, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cat Wong, 26, a dancer from New York, New York

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia Bunch, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie Mayo, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Holland Parsons, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly Gutierrez, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California

Kylee Russell, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Chandralekha “Lekha” Ravi, 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Florida

Madison Johnson, 26, a business owner from Fargo, North Dakota

Mercedes Northup, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia Lewis, 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, New York

Olivia Miller, 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia Sharma, 29, a project manager from Long Island, New York

Vanessa Dinh, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Victoria Jameson, 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria Eichner, 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

Limo Entrances Feature a TikTok Challenge, a Pig & a Party Bus

Limo entrances are a staple of the franchise, with some contestants opting for something a bit more out of the box. According to Reality Steve, at least six women this season employ gimmicks.

Among them is Bailey Brown, who Bachelor Nation first met during the After the Final Rose special. According to Reality Steve, she wears a sticker reading “Hi, my name is Bailey” after Shallcross previously struggled to remember her name.

Other entrances include Christina Mandrell arriving on a party bus, Greer Blitzer doing the TikTok tortilla slap challenge and Brooklyn Willie using a haystack to play upon her background in professional barrel racing.

Shallcross’ first one-on-one date with Recchia was in Holland. According to Reality Steve, Holland Parsons “made a joke to him about being in the wrong Holland.”

Mercedes Northup leans into Bachelor Nation’s love of animals, whether livestock or costume. According to Reality Steve, she “brought a pig on a leash. Not sure why.”

Greer Blitzer Receives the First Impression Rose

In a time honored Bachelor Nation tradition, the lead picks a standout from night one to receive the first impression rose.

It is often a strong indicator of who will eventually receive the final rose of the season on “The Bachelorette,” but the same cannot be said for Bachelors. According to Us Weekly, only Sean Lowe and Peter Weber eventually proposed to their first impression rose recipient.

This season, according to Reality Steve, the first impression rose goes to Greer Blitzer. The 24-year-old is a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Now living in New York City, Blitzer is described by ABC as “a bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.”

“Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality,” according to her ABC biography. “She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses.”

Zach Shallcross Is Popping Bottles on a Party Bus

Christina Mandrell arrived on “The Bachelor” in style, with Reality Steve reporting she opted for a party bus rather than a limo. The bus ends up being a hotspot for the night.

“After everyone was inside and the mingling began, Zach went out to the party bus with a group of girls and at one point was pouring champagne into Greer’s mouth,” Reality Steve reported. He added that champagne gets spilled on an unknown person.

Lekha Ravi Calls Out Production During Interrupted Rose Ceremony

Lekha Ravi is making sure her voice is heard. The 26-year-old interrupted the first rose ceremony with claims “production promised her time with Shallcross” which never came to fruition.

She told Zach that she “tried to talk to him the entire night, and that producers kept reassuring her she would and that the rose ceremony would not take place until Zach got to talk to every girl first,” Reality Steve reports.

Reality Steve added that she “licked Zach’s ear” though the reason and reception remain unknown.

Zach Shallcross Eliminates 10 Women

Twenty women are left standing when the sun rises, with Reality Steve reporting this is the “first time in almost 15 years that 10 people got sent home” during night one. According to the blogger, this means all of the remaining contestants will be able to go on dates during week one.

Madison Johnson was the only one sent packing ahead of the rose ceremony, according to Reality Steve. He reports that Shallcross sent the 26-year-old from Fargo, North Dakota home for “interrupting too much.”

According to Reality Steve, the remaining nine women eliminated during the rose ceremony are:

Rebecca “Becca” Serrano, 25, a nursing student from Burbank, California

Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Holland Parsons, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida

Chandralekha “Lekha” Ravi, 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Florida

Olivia Lewis, 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, New York

Olivia Miller, 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia Sharma, 29, a project manager from Long Island, New York

Vanessa Dinh, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Viktoria Eichner, 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

