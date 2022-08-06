‘Bachelorette’ Winner’s Family Member Makes Rare Statement About Estrangement

The brother of a “The Bachelorette” star spoke out about an ongoing family feud and hinted that a reconciliation could happen.

When JoJo Fletcher was the leading lady on “The Bachelorette” in 2016, her final suitor, Jordan Rodgers revealed that he was estranged from his brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Super Bowl champ did not appear at his brother’s hometown date with JoJo with the rest of the Rodgers family.

In an interview with ESPN, Aaron admitted that he didn’t watch his brother find love on the ABC dating show, but heard about it and wasn’t happy that his family’s personal matters were addressed on camera.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” the NFL star said in 2016. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Aaron Rodgers Skipped Jordan & JoJo’s Wedding in May 2022

Following his 2016 engagement to JoJo on “The Bachelorette,”, Jordan said he wanted to see his whole family together for his wedding. “There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan said early on, per People.

But the Rodgers family has been estranged from Aaron since 2014, so it’s not a huge surprise that when JoJo and Jordan tied the knot at a Santa Ynez winery in May 2022, he was a no-show.

“There is still a family rift,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that the famous siblings haven’t “reconciled” or “repaired their relationship.”

“Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget,” the insider added. “Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

Aaron Rodgers Spoke Out About His Family Situation in August 2022

In January 2022, an insider told People that the Rodgers brothers, which also include eldest brother Luke, “started talking a little bit,” but that there was “still a division” between them. Things clearly weren’t resolved by May when Aaron skipped his youngest brother’s wedding.

In an August 2022 interview on the “Aubrey Marcus” podcast, Aaron gave a rare update on his family situation and hinted that he hopes things really do get resolved at some point.

“For me, I’ve always tried to deal with it quietly behind closed doors,” he said of the family drama. “That hasn’t always been the case or hasn’t been good enough for a lot of people.”

The football pro added that he is grateful for the sacrifices his father, Ed, made for him and his brothers when they were growing up and that he has “deep love and gratitude” for his whole family.

“I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point, but it’s a different journey for all of us,” Aaron said. “Who knows what that future is going to look like, when it’s going to look like, when the time is going to come? But I have no bitterness in my heart, I have no resentment. I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned and the fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way, all the good and all the frustrating, there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”

