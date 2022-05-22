The Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t at His Brother‘s Wedding

When JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot with a winery wedding on May 14, 2022, one RSVP was a noticeable “no.”

Six years after getting engaged on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, the ABC star married her final rose recipient at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The guest list included fellow Bachelor Nation alumni Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk, but the most famous invitee — the brother of the groom, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — did not make it.

Here’s what you need to know.

An Insider Confirmed There is Still a ‘Rift’ in the Rodgers Family

When Jordan Rodgers was a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” he opened up on-camera about his strained relationship with his brother, Aaron Rodgers. The NFL star, who distanced from his parents and brothers amid his football fame, did not appear with the rest of the family for Jordan’s hometown date. In an interview with ESPN, Aaron admitted that he didn’t watch his brother find love on the ABC dating show.

In January 2022, a source told People that the Rodgers brothers “started talking a little bit,” but that there was “still a division” between them.

The fact that the siblings had finally opened up the lines of communication had some fans thinking Aaron would show up for the wedding of Jordan and JoJo. But an insider confirmed to Us Weekly the Super Bowl champion was a no-show for the nuptials.

“There is still a family rift,” the insider confirmed, adding that the famous siblings haven’t “reconciled” or “repaired their relationship.”

“It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother,” the source added. “Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

According to a source for SideAction.com, Jordan and JoJo felt that inviting Aaron was “the right thing to do,” despite the long divide.

“He wanted to extend the invite as an olive branch,” a source told the outlet. “Aaron and Jordan were super close growing up and it wouldn’t have felt right not inviting his big brother on the biggest day of his life.”

Jordan Rodgers Has Long Said He Hoped His Famous Brother Would Attend His Wedding

With such a long engagement for JoJo and Jordan, there had been a lot of time to fix the family problems. Early on, Jordan always said he hoped to see Aaron at his wedding. Shortly after JoJo’s “Bachelorette” finale, he told reporters that his older brother would “absolutely” be invited to his wedding.

“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan said at the time, per People.

But Aaron skipped Jordan’s 30th birthday party in 2018, and in 2019, he was not present at eldest Rodgers brother Luke’s Nashville nuptials to wife Aimee Walthen, according to E! News.

At the time, Jordan posted an Instagram photo as he and JoJo posed for family photo with Luke and his wife and captioned it with, “Wedding Day for these two! Couldn’t be happier to add a sister to the family! [JoJo Fletcher] we are up next!”

It is unclear if “The Bachelorette” star has ever met her famous brother-in-law, although all signs point to “no.”

