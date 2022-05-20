Did Aaron Rodgers Attend His Brother Jordan’s Wedding to JoJo Fletcher?

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally tied the knot, six years after getting engaged on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2016.

After previous COVID-related postponements, the couple exchanged vows on May 15, 2022, at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, according to Us Weekly. The long-awaited day came just as the two marked their 6-year anniversary as a couple with posts on Instagram.

The wedding guest list included close pal Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, and other Bachelor Nation stars they’ve stayed close with. Former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison scored an invite but couldn’t make it.

“[He] was invited, but unfortunately he had a scheduling conflict,” JoJo told Page Six just ahead of the big day. “He’s been RSVPed for the past two years, and he and his fiance Lauren Zima sent a sweet voice message to us.”

But what about family? The groom’s famous brother, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, did not appear to be a guest at the wedding. The Super Bowl champion was not in any of the many photos from the wedding that were posted by People magazine. (Eldest brother Luke Rodgers was seen in the photos).

According to a source for SideAction.com, Jordan and JoJo did invite Aaron to their wedding.

“Jordan Rodgers and JoJo felt it was the right thing to do,” the insider told the outlet. “He wanted to extend the invite as an olive branch. Aaron and Jordan were super close growing up and it wouldn’t have felt right not inviting his big brother on the biggest day of his life.”

The source said that despite the invitation, Aaron was a no-show at the wedding.

Heavy reached out to Aaron Rodgers’ rep for comment but did not hear back.

Jordan Rodgers & His Famous Brother Were Estranged During Fletcher’s Bachelorette Season

When Jordan was a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” he opened up about his strained relationship with his brother, Aaron Rodgers. The Gren Bay Packers quarterback did not appear with the rest of the family for Jordan’s hometown date. In an interview with ESPN, Aaron also admitted that he didn’t tune in to watch his brother find love on “The Bachelorette.”

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you,” the NFL star said in 2016. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

In 2018, Aaron also skipped his brother’s 30th birthday party in Bowling Green, Kentucky, TMZ reported at the time. Jordan posted photos with his brother Luke, dad Edward, and his then-fiancee JoJo at the celebration, which took place during the Packers off-season—meaning Aaron would have been free to attend if he wanted to.

Jordan Rodgers Previously Said He Wanted His Brother to Come to His Wedding

Jordan always said he hoped to see his brother at his wedding. Six years ago, he told conference call reporters that his older brother would “absolutely” be invited to his wedding.

“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan told reporters at the time, per People. The couple also teased a “big” wedding.

But the following year, Aaron was not present at his brother Luke’s nuptials to wife Aimee Walthen, according to E! News. The wedding took place in Nashville in April 2019. Jordan posted an Instagram photo as he and JoJo posed with Luke and his wife and captioned it with, “Wedding Day for these two! Couldn’t be happier to add a sister to the family! [JoJo Fletcher] we are up next!”

The estrangement seemingly continued for years after “The Bachelorette” ended. But in January 2022, a source told People that the Rodgers brothers “started talking a little bit,” but that there was “still a division” between them.

“They’re just very different people with different outlooks,” the insider says. “But they’re family and they know that.”

