Will Aaron Rodgers Invite Estranged Brother Jordan Rodgers to His Wedding?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is engaged to Divergent actress Shailene Woodley. The couple announced their big news back in February 2021, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Rodgers and Woodley are thought to be in the very beginning stages of planning their upcoming wedding, however, there are some pretty big questions that lie ahead, specifically for Rodgers, who is estranged from a few of his core family members. One of those family members being his brother, Jordan, who is engaged to Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.

According to sources, Aaron isn’t sure whether or not he will invite his estranged family to his wedding.

“Aaron is still thinking about which family members to invite. It’s something that’s weighing heavily on him. It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family, but everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day. Whether they decide to come [is] up to them,” a source told Us Weekly.

Back in 2016, Jordan said that he would “absolutely” invite his estranged brother to his wedding.

“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan told reporters, according to People. Jordan and JoJo hope to get married in 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their 2020 plans.

Aaron has not spoken out about who he and his wife-to-be are planning on extending a wedding invitation to. The guest list — including whether or not Jordan gets an invite — seems to be up in the air.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aaron & Jordan Rodgers Have Been Estranged for More Than 5 Years

News of a rift within the Rodgers family came to light when Jordan joined the cast of The Bachelorette. During Hometown Dates, fans were quick to notice that Jordan’s super famous brother wasn’t around. Jordan discussed the relationship a bit while filming.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke],” Jordan said on the show, according to People magazine.