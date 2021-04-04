Will Aaron Rodgers Invite Estranged Brother Jordan Rodgers to His Wedding?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is engaged to Divergent actress Shailene Woodley. The couple announced their big news back in February 2021, ahead of the Super Bowl.
Rodgers and Woodley are thought to be in the very beginning stages of planning their upcoming wedding, however, there are some pretty big questions that lie ahead, specifically for Rodgers, who is estranged from a few of his core family members. One of those family members being his brother, Jordan, who is engaged to Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.
According to sources, Aaron isn’t sure whether or not he will invite his estranged family to his wedding.
“Aaron is still thinking about which family members to invite. It’s something that’s weighing heavily on him. It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family, but everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day. Whether they decide to come [is] up to them,” a source told Us Weekly.
Back in 2016, Jordan said that he would “absolutely” invite his estranged brother to his wedding.
“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan told reporters, according to People. Jordan and JoJo hope to get married in 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their 2020 plans.
Aaron has not spoken out about who he and his wife-to-be are planning on extending a wedding invitation to. The guest list — including whether or not Jordan gets an invite — seems to be up in the air.
Here’s what you need to know:
Aaron & Jordan Rodgers Have Been Estranged for More Than 5 Years
News of a rift within the Rodgers family came to light when Jordan joined the cast of The Bachelorette. During Hometown Dates, fans were quick to notice that Jordan’s super famous brother wasn’t around. Jordan discussed the relationship a bit while filming.
“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke],” Jordan said on the show, according to People magazine.
“It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother. I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family,” Jordan’s brother Luke added.
In an interview with People following his time on the show, Jordan opened up about his decision to talk about the troubles within his family.
“You know, I didn’t even think about it going into the show. I probably should’ve. I just wasn’t familiar with the show, but my goal was to be honest with her every step of the way,” he told the outlet, adding that he didn’t really have much of a choice when it came to discussing his personal life while the cameras were rolling.
“You don’t get any time off camera. So, we’re talking about really trying to get to an engagement – you got to share everything. It had to be talked about,” he told the outlet.
Aaron Has Chosen to Stay Quiet About the Rift Which Seemed to Get Better in 2018 & Worse Again in 2020
Over the years, Aaron has been fairly tight-lipped when it comes to speaking out about what’s going on in his personal life — whether that be with a girlfriend or having to do with the strained relationship he has with his family.
When Jordan was on The Bachelorette, Aaron was asked whether or not he’d been following along. In an interview with WISN 12 News, Aaron revealed that his brother’s journey to find love wasn’t really on his mind.
“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot. As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just – I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” Aaron said.
In 2018, Aaron shared that he had been celebrating his birthday with his parents, according to Entertainment Tonight. This sounded as if things had been getting better within the Rodgers family, but a 2020 report from People suggested otherwise.
During a chat on then-girlfriend Danica Patrick’s “Pretty Intense” podcast, Aaron spoke out about his life growing up in a religious community.
“Most people that I knew, church was just… you just had to go,” he said. Evidently, his comments didn’t sit right with his family. A source told People that the Rodgers were “dismayed” by what Aaron said.
“The family is very dedicated to their Christian faith. To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him,” a source told the outlet.
The Rodgers family has not spoken out about Aaron’s recent engagement.
READ NEXT: Are Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher Thinking About Having a Baby?