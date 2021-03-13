ABC Breaks Its Silence on Chris Harrison Controversy for the First Time

As this season of The Bachelor has aired, off-screen scandals have forced the franchise to reckon with its handling of race. At the center of much of the controversy has been longtime host Chris Harrison.

Yet, as everything has unfolded, ABC has remained largely silent.

Now, mere hours after Reality Steve first broke the news, ABC has issued a statement addressing the host for season 17 of The Bachelorette. It reads, “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

The statement was signed, “Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.”

Harrison stepped down amid backlash for admittedly “excusing historical racism” during an Extra with Rachel Lindsay.

The 49-year-old will also be absent from Monday’s After the Final Rose special. In his place will be Emmanuel Acho, the author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.

