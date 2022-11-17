Abigail Heringer Celebrates Noah Erb’s Birthday With Romantic Instagram Post

Too cute! “Bachelor” alum Abigail Heringer, 27, celebrated her boyfriend Noah Erb’s 28th birthday with a romantic Instagram post.

The Oregon native, who first appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” shared a video of her and Erb running and kissing on the beach while a cover of “Just the Two of Us” played in the background.

She included a sweet caption alongside the post, letting fans know how much she cares for Erb.

“Happy birthday to the one that makes me laugh the hardest, makes me feel the safest, and the one I love the most 🖤,” she wrote.

Heringer and Erb first met on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The two gravitated toward each other on day one. Heringer received the first date card of the season and chose to take Erb on the date. After the date, the two continued to date throughout the season until an incident during the 80’s-themed prom night caused the relationship to crumble. Earlier in the night, Erb told Heringer that he was falling in love with her and she did not reciprocate. Erb ended up breaking things off with Heringer later that night. The couple did not leave paradise as a couple, but they did reconnect after the show and resumed their romantic relationship.

Fans React to Abigail’s Birthday Post for Noah

Fans gushed over the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple in the comment section. Many fans wrote that Heringer and Erb are one of the “best” couples to come out of the “Bachelor.”

“The best thing to ever come out of the [“Bachelor”] franchise,” one fan wrote.

“You are so great together ❤️🙌,” another fan commented.

“Paradise does work. You guys are the cutest,” a third user added.

“Obsessed with you two 😍,” a fourth user wrote.

Abigail & Noah Talk Moving in Together

In June 2022, Heringer and Erb sat down with “Accept This Rose?” to chat about their relationship and all things “Bachelor.”

In the interview, the couple shared that they had recently moved in together in Los Angeles. Heringer admitted that living together has been an adjustment given their conflicting sleep schedules.

“We were definitely able to sort of transition into it because he was still doing his nursing contract and working night shifts. So, we were living together, but also being on different sleep schedules,” she said.

“He just finished [his contract], so we’re back on the same schedule, so now it’s really going to feel like we’re living together,” she added. “Still going well, you know, no deal breakers or anything like that.”

Erb chimed in to say that living together has been “a lot of fun.”

“It’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve been down in this area before, but I was always by myself or linking up with different friends, so it’s a lot of fun not doing long-distance for one, and two, you know, having Abby here to go explore and check out new places and just have fun.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

