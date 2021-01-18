Bachelor Contestant Abigail Heringer’s Sister Rachel Is Also Deaf

Abigail Heringer is one of the women competing for Matt James’ heart on this season of The Bachelor and she is the first deaf person to appear on the dating show.

Heringer’s older sister, Rachel, was also born with congenital hearing loss. She made history as the youngest patient to undergo cochlear implantation surgery at Oregon Health & Science University, according to the Salem Statesman Journal. Rachel was 2-years-old when she had the procedure. Abigail also received a cochlear implant at age 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Heringer Said Her Lack of Hearing Never Made Her Feel Any Different From Anyone Else

Rachel attended the Tucker Maxon School when she was a very young child. According to its website, the school caters to deaf and hard-of-hearing students from pre-K through 5th grade and teaches the students how to talk and listen.

Rachel was a student at Tucker Maxon from 1997 until she finished kindergarten in 2000, according to an alumni interview she gave in October 2020. She was asked how her hearing loss had impacted her life and she responded that it had never held her back:

If I’m being honest – I am unsure how to answer this question – I’ve always thought that I’m the same as everyone else. Tucker really built that foundation for self-confidence that has stuck with me through the years. I think for the people close to me – I think it’s helped them. Their patience, compassion, and understanding to my hearing loss gives them a different perspective on life.

Rachel added that she always uses speech to communicate. She explained that she studied American Sign Language for a couple of years in high school but suggested she never became proficient in the language.

The Sisters Live Together in Portland & Rachel Cheered Abigail’s Decision to Go on ‘The Bachelor’

The Heringer sisters appear to have a close bond. Abigail and Rachel live together in the Portland, Oregon, area, according to the Statesman Journal. On her ABC bio, Abigail listed her hometown as Beaverton, which is a suburb of Portland.

Rachel has expressed support for Abigail’s Bachelor journey. When the cast was announced in early October, Rachel shared the announcement on Facebook and wrote, “Well secret is out! Excited for my little sister to go on this crazy love journey!! Behind her smile she has wisdom beyond her years, witty yet corny jokes and a beautiful heart and soul – I miss her already but can’t wait to hear about all her adventures! Wish her luck!”

Rachel also celebrated after Abigail was awarded the first impression rose on night one. Rachel posted a picture on Instagram that shows her holding a rose with balloons on either side of her. She wrote in the caption, “What a way to kick off your national tv debut sis 🌹 cheers!!”

The current season of The Bachelor wrapped filming in November and Rachel alluded to the time she spent apart from her sister on Instagram. Rachel wrote, “Hey sis – long time no see” alongside a cute picture of them standing side by side. Abigail posted a photo from the same spot to her own account on November 26 with the caption, “Feeling extra thankful this Turkey Day.”

Rachel Graduated From Willamette University & Now Works for an Insurance Company

The Heringer sisters grew up about 50 miles south of Portland in Salem, Oregon. Their parents, Weston and Suzanne, still live in Salem, according to a search of property records for Marion County.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rachel graduated from South Salem High School in 2012. She noted on her account that she played varsity tennis and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Rachel stayed local for college. She attended Willamette University, a private college in Salem. Rachel graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in civic communication and media. According to Willamette’s roster, Rachel was also on the tennis team there.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rachel currently works as an account manager for Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

