Fan Favorite ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Shares Dreamy Engagement Photos

Engaged “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are inching closer to their big day.

After they took their relationship to the next level in August 2023, Heringer and Erb took some time to enjoy being engaged. However, in May 2024, the couple shared some photos from their engagement shoot.

“Just got our engagement photos back,” Heringer wrote on a video on TikTok. “Mr. and Mrs. Erb coming this fall,” she captioned the post, adding the white dove emoji. The two posed together in a grassy field with horses nearby.

In April, Heringer revealed that she and Erb had chosen their wedding date.

“Mood because we finally have a date!! The countdown officially begins,” she captioned a joint Instagram post that included some of the photos taken at their engagement.

She and Erb during “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7. They split before the finale but ended up reconnecting when they returned home from Mexico. They’ve taken their relationship at their own pace and appear to be on the road to forever.

Fans Reacted to Abigail Herigner & Noah Erb’s Engagement Photos

Heringer posted the TikTok alongside the song “Adore You” by Miley Cyrus. For the shoot, Heringer wore a white, two-piece dress while Erb wore a pair of khaki pants and a white, button down, short-sleeve shirt. The couple frolicked in the grass, dancing together and laughing while the photographer snapped away.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the engagement photos, which seemed to come out perfectly.

“I’m so in love with u two. Watched this flourish from the very beginning,” one person wrote in the comments section of the video.

“You are truly a beautiful couple,” someone else added.

“Y’all were made for each other,” a third TikTok user said.

“These are magical!!!” a fourth comment read.

At the time of this writing, Heringer hadn’t responded to any comments.

Noah Erb Proposed to Abigail Heringer in San Diego

Erb and Heringer announced their engagement on Instagram.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all,” Heringer captioned a joint post, showing off her new ring. In the photos, Erb and Heringer stood on an area rug that was covered in rose petals at the time.

Erb got down on one knee while in La Jolla, San Diego, with Heringer, per People magazine.

“It was stunning and exactly what she was hoping for! Our friends Hannah Sinclair and Emma Burke (photographer and videographer) helped us capture the moment which was so special,” Erb told the outlet after proposing.

“I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans. Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours,” he continued, adding, “She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean.”

